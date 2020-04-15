There have always been sayings I never completely embraced, almost all of those pertaining to sports.
Some of them don’t make sense and some of them kind of go without saying.
A few of the examples might get you on the same page.
“It is what it is.”
Of course it is. If it wasn’t, then exactly what would it be? And if it is what it isn’t, then that really wouldn’t make any sense.
“Running in space”
I understand the premise here, which usually refers to the ability of a running back or quarterback to run away from defenders once they find an opening.
But I can never get away from the visual of Barry Sanders putting on a space suit and really putting this theory to the test while on a NASA mission.
Or the fact that most open-field running is obviously done in open spaces.
”Must-win game”
I’ve actually heard this one randomly used in the middle of the summer for a regular-season baseball game. In a 162-game schedule, this is obviously not true.
Even the Red Sox proved in 2004 that a game with a 2-0 deficit isn’t really a must-win game.
Of course, calling it a “we really need this one or we’re going to be in a lot of trouble” doesn’t quite roll off the tongue like “must-win game.”
In the midst of the craziness of the last month or so, I think I found a new leader in the clubhouse.
When randomly hearing news networks, the latest phrase is one that makes me think of nails scratching a chalk board.
“A new normal”
I don’t even know what this one completely means. In the world of the last month, I’d be hard pressed to say that anything is normal at all.
By almost everyone’s admission, the only constant in the ever-changing world is that nothing is normal.
Businesses closed down for at least a month? Not normal.
Schools out possibly for the rest of the year? Not normal.
American citizens being encouraged to be lazy for the improvement of the country? At least not normal for most of us.
Even when all this is over, a new normal kind of goes against the natural definition of normal.
I don’t think I’ll ever quite understand a new normal.
What I can have appreciated is the return of an old saying.
“Make the most of it”
I’ve heard athlete after athlete say the same thing to me on the phone while stuck at their house while finding ways to get in a few swings or throws without their normal teammates.
They’re making the most of it by finding anyway possible to enjoy parts of the game they love while staying ready for what they hope is a return to the field.
On Easter morning, my wife decided instead of being sad about what we were missing, we were going to make the most of it.
An Easter tradition has been heading to my parents’ house for an Easter egg hunt for the kids followed by my dad’s famous burgers.
Saying the kids weren’t happy about missing out on either of those was a major understatement.
My dad had offered to help the kids sneak out a window. I’m fairly certain he was kidding.
They kids had to make do with a FaceTime talk with the grandparents after watching the traditional Easter service on TV. They’ll all admit seeing them on the phone won’t add up to spending a day at their house, but it’s better than not seeing them at all.
Then they went in the backyard for our own Easter egg hunt.
In addition to the usual chocolates, prizes included receipts for manicures, frozen yogurt, hot chocolate, future movie nights and Chick-fil-A treats of their choosing.
My wife also mixed in the added bonuses of flex-offs, water chugs, tug-of-war, runway model shows and impression contests. If the neighbors were watching from their windows, they probably got quite a show.
Instead of worrying about what they were missing, the kids spent a couple of hours laughing and enjoying what was right in front of them.
That’s not necessarily an easy feat with four kids who don’t always see us as the cool parents.
There are certainly benefits to being married to an event planner with some extra time on her hands.
Don’t get me wrong. Nothing can replace the traditions that were years in the making. Getting older, those traditions mean more to me than they ever have.
And when this is all over, my dad is probably going to be sweating over grill for a little big longer making those cheeseburgers when we make it over there for whatever events have added up along the way.
A new normal?
I don’t think so.
Make the most of it?
I’ll second that.
