Even after a 3-1 start to the season, the Lufkin Panthers knew the real work was ahead of them. With a season-opening loss to defending state champion Longview followed by three blowout wins against overmatched competition, Lufkin expected the competition to go up several notches over the next month.
So far, a tough four-game stretch has lived up to expectations as the Panthers have had to fight for a pair of wins. A narrow win over Magnolia was followed by a 31-21 victory over College Station.
Neither of those games was decided before the final 10 minutes. The Panthers are expecting another challenge when they make the lengthy trip to Tomball on Friday night.
“They knew coming into Friday night that College Station was really good,” Lufkin head coach Todd Quick said. “But most of the teams we play in this district are good. You’ve got to play each week with a little bit more focus or you’re going to lose.”
Coming into the season, the district was expected to be a five-way race for four playoff spots. That prediction has held true with Lufkin, College Station, Magnolia, Magnolia West and Tomball all being separated by a single game.
Caney Creek, Willis and Waller have yet to win a district game. The Panthers opened district by rolling past Willis and will finish with back-to-back games against Caney Creek and Waller.
Quick said the key in the most recent streak has been the team’s focus both on the field and in the weeks of preparation.
“I could tell they were really locked in last week,” Quick said. “There hasn’t been any of the extra garbage. They’re coming out and taking care of their business.”
Lufkin is currently in a first-place tie with Magnolia West with four games left in the regular season. Wins against Tomball on Friday night and at home against Magnolia West would virtually guarantee back-to-back district titles.
Quick wasn’t ready to look that far ahead just yet.
“The kids want to get another district title,” Quick said. “That comes with not looking past anyone. If they stay focused, the rest will take care of itself.”
Kickoff for Friday’s game is set for 7:30 at Tomball High School.
