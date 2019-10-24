The numbers are starting to work themselves out as District 8-5A DI enters the final three weeks of the season.
Five teams are still fighting for four playoff spots with three of those holding serious hopes for the district title.
That district title chase could be virtually decided in Lufkin on Friday when Magnolia West heads north in search of an upset.
Meanwhile the bottom part of the playoff picture will take another step in being sorted out when Tomball visits Magnolia.
This past week, Lufkin played the role of a district favorite by mauling Tomball, while College Station came up with a huge win over Magnolia.
Here is a look at this week’s slate of games.
Magnolia West (5-2, 4-0) at Lufkin (6-1, 4-0) — The district title race won’t be officially decided on Friday night, although the Panthers would put a virtual lock on it with a victory.
A win would give Lufkin at least a game lead over the rest of the district contenders with two weeks left in the season. It would also give the Panthers any possible tiebreakers.
A Magnolia West win would somewhat muddy the district title picture as the Mustangs would take over sole possession of first place. However, with Magnolia and College Station still on its schedule, it would be far from a victory lap for the district title.
This past week, Lufkin flexed its offensive muscle in a 55-22 win over Tomball.
Jordan Moore had a day to remember with 467 yards and four touchdowns and Ja’Lynn Polk had four catches for 224 yards and a pair of scores.
They’ll look to apply that pressure to a Magnolia West team coming off a 49-20 win over Waller.
Magnolia West is coming off an impressive offensive night of its own as it led 42-14 by halftime in a 49-20 win over Waller.
Tristan Brady threw for 203 yards and two touchdowns on 23-of-27 passing. His top target was Marcus Collins, who had five receptions for 111 yards.
Hunter Bilbo added 132 yards on 19 carries, and Jacob Friedrich had 13 carries for 110 yards and a score.
Tomball (3-4, 2-2) at Magnolia (4-3, 2-2) — The Lufkin/Magnolia West is the pivotal one in the district title chase, but this game very well could decide the final playoff spot.
Both teams are coming off forgettable losses.
In Tomball’s 55-22 loss to Lufkin, the Cougars put up some good offensive numbers, although many of them came after the game had been decided.
Hunter Dunn finished the night with 201 passing yards to go along with three touchdowns. Cash Walker had nine receptions for 114 yards and a touchdown and Jermaine Mayes ran for 100 yards.
Meanwhile, Magnolia saw College Station run away late in a 48-24 victory.
Mitch Hall led Magnolia with 230 yards on 30 carries. Travis Moore threw for 186 yards and a pair of touchdowns with Ben Renfro making six receptions for 146 yards.
The winner of this game should be a lock for a playoff spot while the loser will need to win out and hope for some help.
College Station (5-2, 3-1) at Willis (2-5, 1-3) — A dominating second half kept College Station’s playoff hopes alive while virtually locking up a spot in the postseason.
The Cougars trailed 21-14 at halftime before outscoring Magnolia 34-3 after the break.
The College Station defense led the way in the win with Mark Taplette returning an interception 45 yards for a score and Traveon Thompson returning a fumble 40 yards for another touchdown.
Jett Huff threw for 136 yards for College Station on 8-of-13 passing.
Next up for College Station is a Willis team coming off its first win of the year. The Wildkats broke into the victory column with a 38-13 win over Caney Creek.
Caney Creek (1-6, 0-4) at Waller (0-6, 0-4) — This matchup of winless teams may be their best chance at getting a district win this season.
Last week, Waller was overwhelmed by Magnolia West, while Caney Creek missed out on a chance against a Willis team that was also previously winless in district.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.