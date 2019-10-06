It wasn’t completely smooth sailing for the Lufkin Panthers in their first true road district test in Magnolia Friday night.
A few red zone mishaps allowed the Bulldogs to stay within striking distance in a first half dominated by the Panthers. Then the Bulldogs’ power ground game made it an uphill climb for the Panthers after the break.
Add in a pair of missed extra points that gave Magnolia even further life, and it wouldn’t have been surprising for Lufkin to come away with a loss.
However, when all was said and done, the Panthers found a way to win. And at least for the night, that was enough.
“This was big for us,” Lufkin head coach Todd Quick said. “This isn’t an easy place to play, and we had a lot to overcome. These kids just kept playing and found a way. We’re proud of them.”
Lufkin is now in a three-way tie after the win, and more importantly, it avoided an early district loss.
Last season, the Panthers survived Magnolia in similar fashion. That proved to be a springboard to a district title, while it also was a slippery slope to the Bulldogs missing out on the postseason with four losses.
A trip to the playoffs seems like a formality for both teams, although last season proved that isn’t a foregone conclusion.
Next up for Lufkin is another big-time district test against College Station. The Cougars, the 2017 Class 5A Division II state champions, are 2-0 in district after Friday’s 38-7 win over Waller.
The Panthers took a 35-3 win in College Station last year. Lufkin won’t expect that easy of a win this time around.
Here is a look back at Friday’s win.
Defense: The Panthers had every answer for Magnolia in the first half as the Bulldogs finished with 35 yards and three first downs while only getting into Lufkin territory once.
Early on, the Panthers dominated an offensive line that has some big-time players.
After the break, it was a different story. Magnolia scored on each of its first three drives while not coming close to being stopped.
“We had a few guys that went out, and they made that adjustment to attack,” Quick said. “We just had to hang in there and have somebody make a play. We had the right guy out there.”
The “right guy” was once again Jerrin Thompson, who read a play perfectly for a game-changing interception.
That play threw off Magnolia’s momentum in allowing Lufkin to get the win. Quick pointed out after the game the play was a read from his senior safety.
He said the Bulldogs had gone to a similar formation on two other occasions in similar situations. This time Thompson was ready.
Following that play, Lufkin’s defense had to come up with one final stop, which it made by forcing a turnover on downs.
The defense, which has been solid all season, should be able to build on those game-deciding plays.
Offense: For the second straight week, Lufkin never really got its ground game going. Once again, it was the passing game that picked up the slack with Jordan Moore throwing for 335 yards and a pair of touchdowns on 25-of-39 passing.
One of the main keys was the production of three Lufkin receivers with Ja’Lynn Polk (8-146), Christian Reggie (12-94, TD) and Kelton Wright (4-94, TD) all getting in on the action.
While Lufkin put up some good numbers through the air, it also missed on a trio of chances to put the Bulldogs away long before the final minute.
Lufkin had to settle for six first-half points despite 215 yards of offense before the Panthers failed to get in the end zone after the Thompson interception.
“We need to be able to get it in there,” Quick said. “There were a few possessions we didn’t capitalize on, and that’s something we’ll need to get fixed.”
However, Lufkin’s offense still came up with enough plays to secure the victory.
Special teams: Lufkin had its best game of the season in the field goal department where Caleb Encarnacion was 3-of-3, including a season-best 38-yarder.
However, a pair of botched extra points looked like they may prove costly.
Polk kept up his strong punting numbers with another big night.
