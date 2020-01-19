There are certain moments in any sports fan’s life that stand out for no certain rhyme or reason.
The random one that stands out among all others in my pre-teen days came in 1993 when the Houston Oilers braved the cold to take on the Buffalo Bills in the playoffs.
With the Oilers being on TV most Sundays, I would usually pull for Warren Moon and his high-powered offense while almost always expecting the worst.
They had quite the history of being good but never quite good enough.
Not much could have compared to what awaited.
As Bubba McDowell returned an interception for a touchdown to give the Oilers a 35-3 lead, I turned to my dad and gave the famous last words.
“Not even the Oilers can blow this.”
He quickly pointed out I shouldn’t be so quick to make that assumption.
Of course the rest of the story is history. Backup QB Frank Reich threw for four touchdowns and Steve Christie booted the game-winning field goal to send the Bills to the most unlikely comeback win in NFL history.
As is usually the case, history seems to have a way of repeating itself, even when the Oilers are now the Titans.
Just a week ago, another Houston football franchise found itself in a position that seemed too good to be true.
For a little over a quarter, everything went the Texans’ way against a Chiefs’ squad that is one of the Super Bowl favorites.
This time, I watched the game at my own house while my dad watched the game a few miles away at his house.
At the exact time Houston took a seemingly insurmountable 24-0 lead, I got a text from him.
“Does this remind you of another game we watched a long time ago?? LOL.”
When the Chiefs scored two minutes later, he followed up with, “Here we go.”
As most of the sports world was gearing up for an old Oilers vs. new Oilers matchup, he knew exactly how the game would end even as the Chiefs’ die-hard fans were losing their minds. I just didn’t know exactly how right he would be.
By halftime, the Chiefs were winning. By the end of the third quarter, the game was basically over.
Same story. Same city. Different year.
As this past weekend of football wound down, former Cowboys’ coach Jimmy Johnson got the news he was headed to the Hall of Fame, which once again reminded me of those fateful playoffs of 27 years ago.
As Dallas came out of the locker room with a 28-10 lead, a reporter asked Johnson if he reminded his players about the Bills/Oilers game.
His simple and usual cocky reply followed.
“We’re not the Oilers.”
Of course he was right as the Cowboys were never challenged in a 52-17 win.
That version of the Cowboys was certainly not the Oilers.
Unfortunately 27 years later, neither Dallas or Houston appears to be all that close to becoming the first Texas team in a quarter of a century to play in the Super Bowl.
Today, fans of both fanbases can sit back on the couch and enjoy another championship Sunday of watching other teams play for a Super Bowl berth.
The Chiefs will look to lock up their spot in the Super Bowl in a 2:05 p.m. game televised on CBS. That will be followed by the Packers/49ers matchup at 5:40 p.m. on FOX.
Here is a look at what the rest of the sports world has to offer as it gets closer to the NFL offseason.
■ Pro basketball: L.A. Lakers at Boston, 6:30 p.m. Monday, TNT: A packed slate of Martin Luther King Jr. Day games is headlined by this classic matchup. Both teams are sitting near the top of their conference standings in what could lead to another Finals matchup.
■ College basketball: Oklahoma at Baylor, 8 p.m. Monday, ESPN: Texas Tech made it to the Final Four last season before coming up just short of the national title. Baylor appears to be the biggest contender in Texas this year as it entered last week as the No. 2 team in the nation. It will get the Monday spotlight when it hosts Oklahoma.
■ Pro basketball: Denver at Houston, 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, ESPN: This could be a playoff matchup between two teams who feel like they have legitimate title hopes in the post-Warriors dynasty days.
■ College basketball: Kentucky at Texas Tech, 5 p.m. Saturday, ESPN: With former SFA star T.J. Holyfield playing a key role, the Red Raiders are still in the nation’s Top 25. They’ll get a chance for a signature win as John Calipari and the Wildcats visit Lubbock.
