The final round of the Southside Bank Open at Crown Colony had no shortage of action coming down the stretch. With two players coming into the final round tied at the top spot, it made for a crazy finish.
Fort Worth’s Sam Stevens and Kingwood’s M.J. Daffue battled through the front nine, and at the turn Daffue held a one-shot lead with the help of an eagle on the third.
Going into the final hole of the tournament, Daffue was 4-under for the round and still held a one shot lead over Stevens. Daffue would finish the final hole with a quadruple bogey after a lost ball and hitting another out of bounds.
Stevens finished the final hole with a double bogey and claimed the championship, winning by one shot at 13-under overall. He won the top prize of $20,000.
Peyton Wilhoit finished in a second-place tie with Daffue as he had a final-round 69 that also moved him to 12-under. Those players each took home $7,700 for their efforts.
Braden Bailey finished in fourth place at 11-under, while
Blake Pugh rounded out the Top 5 with a 9-under.
