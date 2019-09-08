Being a Cowboys’ fan can sometimes be a nauseating experience. As the most recognizable franchise in professional sports, there are always plenty of storylines going on.
Quite honestly, it’s not hard to see exactly why so many people can’t stand them.
We can start with the Ezekiel Elliott holdout. When the elite running back made his way to Mexico instead of Oxnard for training camp, Jerry Jones took the stance that he would not address the holdout anymore.
Of course that was followed by more than a full month of Jones addressing it at every turn.
Whether it was at press conferences, postgame interview or even at the Jaylon Smith signing, Jones gave his opinion every chance he got.
At one point, Jones even compared the situation to a nearly severed hand. I really wish I were kidding.
“Picture you were a driver of a car and you had a wreck and your hand was almost severed off, but you didn’t understand your anatomy. You look down, you’re spurting blood, you open the door, and run to the woods, and either die bleeding to death or shock. The educated man looks down, knows his anatomy, squeezes and knows his best chance is to wait for help. That’s because he’s been there a lot and done that. So I’m squeezing and waiting for help.”
What?
It certainly doesn’t stop there.
They’re still addressing the impending contracts of Dak Prescott and Amari Cooper. Plus, there’s still the scenario that Jason Garrett will supposedly be fired.
Exactly what does this have to do with an actual game?
Your guess is as good as mine.
Fortunately for both Cowboys’ lovers and haters, the long offseason finally ends today.
Jones will have to take a three-hour break from talking to the media as he watches his Cowboys go after a win against Eli Manning and the Giants.
Following that, all bets are off.
So enjoy the opening Sunday of the NFL season for what it’s worth. Then when it’s over, you might want to mute your TVs for awhile.
Dallas’ game against New York can be seen on FOX at 3:25 p.m.
Here is a look at what the rest of the sports world looks this week.
Pro football: Pittsburgh at New England, 7:20 p.m. tonight, NBC: The Patriots seem to be the only sure thing in the NFL these days. They’ll unveil another Super Bowl banner tonight when they host a Pittsburgh team getting used to life without both Antonio Brown and Le’Veon Bell.
Auto racing: Big Machine Vodka 400 at the Brickyard, 1 p.m. today, NBC: The regular-season finale of the NASCAR season will nail down the final two spots in the playoff chase.
Pro tennis: U.S. Open men’s championship, 4 p.m. today, ESPN: It’s always been a little baffling to me exactly why the U.S. Open schedules its championship on the same day as the opening Sunday of the NFL season. For those not fascinated with the opening weekend of the football season, this is another good viewing option.
Pro baseball: N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 7 p.m. tonight, ESPN: While the rest of the sports world welcomes in the NFL, baseball provides another Yankees/Red Sox matchup. New York is in a fight with Houston for the best record in the AL, while Boston needs to make a quick move to be considered a legitimate Wild Card contender.
Pro football: Houston at New Orleans, 6:10 p.m. Monday, ESPN: The Monday night opener will be quite a ride for Lufkin football fans as former Panther teammates will square off with one another. Erik McCoy is making his debut for the Saints, while Keke Coutee hopes to start a memorable sophomore season.
Pro baseball: Atlanta at Philadelphia, 6 p.m. Wednesday, ESPN: The Braves have established themselves as one of the beasts of the National League. Meanwhile, Philadelphia’s signing of Harper has done little to help their own record.
Pro football: Tampa Bay at Carolina, 7:20 p.m. Thursday, NFL Network: The Thursday night slate offers its fair share of snoozers, and this one may fall in that category. However, we’re still early enough in the season that even bad football is still football.
College football: Texas A&M at Clemson, 2:30 p.m. Saturday, ABC: The Aggies nearly knocked off the eventual champion when Clemson came to town last year. They’ll need to be even better in order to have a chance against Trevor Lawrence and the top-ranked Tigers.
College football: LSU at Texas, 6:30 p.m. Saturday, ABC: If Texas is truly back like Sam Ehlinger proclaimed in January, this is a game where they’ll have a chance to prove it. The Longhorns should have their best team in recent memory, while LSU is looking to provide some SEC supremacy in Austin.
