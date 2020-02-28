The Harlem Wizards will bring their entertaining basketball show back to town as they will be at the Hudson High School Gym on Saturday night.
The high-flying act has been a hit in their recent trips and this year is expected to be no different.
The exhibition game that focuses more on fun than competition will benefit organizations supported by the Angelina Rotary Club.
“The kids love it,” Angelina Rotary Club president Crystal Williams said. “It’s very family-friendly and comedic. It’s just a fun show for everyone.”
This will be the third year in which the Wizards have visited Angelina County. In the past two years, the event was held at Panther Gym. This will be the first time the event has been held at Hudson High School.
“We want to give back with student scholarships, teacher scholarships and anything else to benefit the local schools,” Williams said. “Our motto is service above sales, and this is a good way to give back to our community.”
In addition to the Wizards, there will be local interest as teachers and community leaders will play against the team.
The Wizards will talk to area students at Hudson and Diboll today in anticipation of the event.
The Wizards’ organization was created in 1962 by sports promoter Howie Davis. According to the Harlem Wizards website, he envisioned a show and organization that would put a different spin on show basketball.
The organization is split into different traveling groups, and they played in 450 communities across the USA last season, raising more than $3 milion for schools and non-profits.
The group attending the Hudson event will be the Broadway Unit. Eric “Broadway” Jones is the headliner of the event. He is a former Globetrotter showman.
Other regulars in the Broadway unit are Arnold “A-Train” Bernard, an accomplished trickster and veteran of seven years with the Globetrotters, and Devon “Livewire” Curry, who led his team to the FIBA 3-on-3 US championship.
Gates for the event will open at 4:30 p.m. and the show will start at 5:30.
Tickets can currently be purchased online at HarlemWizards.com. Tickets also will be available at the door.
