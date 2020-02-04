While Lufkin’s football team is headed south once again, the other Panthers’ athletic teams will be staying in East Texas.
Lufkin’s non-football teams learned they would share District 16-5A with Huntsville, Jacksonville, Nacogdoches, John Tyler and Whitehouse when realignment was announced Monday morning.
Over the last two years, Lufkin had shared a district with Jacksonville, Nacogdoches, John Tyler, Whitehouse, Pine Tree, Hallsville and Marshall.
Pine Tree, Hallsville and Marshall moved into District 15-5A with Longview, Sulphur Springs, Texas High and Mount Pleasant.
Lufkin’s district will be matched up with 15-5A in the first round of the playoffs.
Meanwhile, Lufkin welcomed in Huntsville as the lone newcomer to the district.
“That’s the old East Texas district,” Lufkin athletic director Todd Quick said. “We weren’t exactly sure of how they would draw it up, but we were thinking we would keep some of the schools from the last few years.”
The main obstacle with the six-team district will be in finding non-district games. Districts with more than six teams will start district at least a week earlier, limiting potential non-district opponents in the area.
“They’re the opposite of us in football,” Quick said. “They’re going to have to find a few extra teams to play before district. We’ll have to go outside the area a little bit to figure out which non-district teams to play.”
The realignment will be used for all sports except football and swimming. That includes basketball, baseball, softball, golf, cross country, tennis and track and field.
Swimming realignment will be announced at a later date.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.