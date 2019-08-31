LOVELADY — Cade Steubing threw for 203 yards and three touchdowns as the Groveton Indians started the season in style with a 53-26 win over the Lovelady Lions on Friday night.
Trenton Torregrossa ran for 99 yards and three scores for Groveton in avenging last season’s 48-6 loss to the same Lovelady team.
The game was a back-and-forth affair in the early going with Lovelady scoring on a long pass before Torregrossa scored on an 18-yard run for a 7-6 advantage.
Torregrossa’s second touchdown of the night, this one from 14 yards out, made it 14-6.
Lovelady stemmed the tied with a second long touchdown pass that tied the game at 14-14.
However, Groveton scored four touchdowns in a three-minute span that turned a close game into a runaway.
Groveton took the lead for good when Steubing hit Luke Taylor for a 50-yard touchdown run that made it 20-14.
Steubing found Dylan Wells for an 18-yard touchdown before hitting Torregrossa for a 31-yard touchdown that made it 32-14.
Martin Chavez then broke free for a 44-yard touchdown run that made it 39-14 at halftime.
Lovelady narrowed the gap with a short touchdown run before Torregrossa scored from two yards out, making it 46-20.
After Lovelady narrowed the margin to 20 once again, Malachi Stewart scored from eight yards out, making the final 53-26.
The Indians (1-0) will return to action on Friday night when they host Trinity at 7:30 p.m.
