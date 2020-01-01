It’s officially 2020.
Happy New Year!
Just the sound of 2020 seems overly important. 2010 seemed it wasn’t quite on the level of 2020.
The last time a year seemed truly extraordinary was 2000. The potential for a Y2K virus or any other vast numbers of conspiracy theories was upon us.
For all of us old enough to remember any kind of potential disasters headed our way, we might remember exactly where we were when the clock hit midnight.
Or maybe you don’t have a clue due to the fact nothing actually happened.
To be honest, I’m somewhere in between.
I was in Dallas with family and friends. The Cotton Bowl was the following day and legendary Lufkin receiver Sparky Hamilton was a member of the Arkansas Razorbacks.
Taking advantage of the situation, I got a press pass to the game.
My roommate and high school friend, Robert Wagner, came along on the trip, which made me somewhat more comfortable about any potential Y2K disasters.
As he was pretty much the smartest person I knew, he told me in no uncertain terms we had nothing to worry about.
Mixed with a few colorful terms about any of his acquaintances who believed the Y2K hysteria, he told me I could worry about it, but he might have to smack me for not believing him about the fact nothing would happen.
He told my sister something similar while admitting he would never smack her because he knew she smacks back.
The clock struck midnight and Robert proudly proclaimed to be “the smartest person in the world.”
Nothing happened and we continued to live our lives.
In the stands the next day, they sat through Arkansas destroying Texas on the field. I did the same in the press box.
On the way home, Robert continued to pat himself on the back for his Y2K prediction while poking fun at us about the Longhorns.
At the time, he certainly wasn’t anti-Longhorn, but he was certainly anti-sports. For him, the trip to Dallas was much more about the celebration than the football game.
Let’s just say Robert wasn’t necessarily the biggest sports fan, which looking back on it was quite admirable on his part.
He was the friend my sister, a former All-American high school softball player, and me, a sports writer for the local paper.
We shared the same apartment for hours at a time and eventually became roommates. Saying sports was usually on the TV would be an understatement.
Anyone else would have faked a deep love for sports.
Instead he basked in letting us know how much he loathed the random sporting event.
If it wasn’t a Stars’ game, or maybe a random game of particular interest for him, he wasn’t interested.
Anyone else might have faked their enthusiasm for sports. He reveled in the misery of it.
We’d lounge in the living room for a seven-hour football marathon while he made his way in and out of the apartment.
He had his Blockbuster movies on reserve for the grand finale.
When the game went to overtime, we’d yell “Free football!”
In the mean time, he would spend the entire overtime explaining how he only wants his allotted amount of time.
We never had a clue about what movie he had in store after the Cowboys were done losing.
With Robert, who knew?
It could be cinematic gold.
It could be something as dramatic as a movie actually called “The Conversation.”
The slower. The better.
To this day, I’ll still say he introduced me to both the best and worst movies I could ever imagine watching.
Even though Robert had a tendency to disregard sports, his sense of humor never failed to disappoint us.
While watching a game with the Aggie Yell Leaders leading an elaborate chant, he chuckled, “OK. I’m trying really hard not to totally make fun of you. But you guys make this nearly impossible.”
This would have been pretty funny on its own. The fact a full room of Aggies were there made it that much better.
There was also the time when our entire group of A&M friends came to the apartment only to be greeted with an Aggie joke from a friend that was cringe worthy even by his standards.
He held up his hands before proclaiming, “I just want to go on the record to let everyone know I wasn’t the one that pissed everyone off this time.”
In fact, on the day before his wedding, I happened to be covering a Lufkin game.
After getting off work at 2 a.m., I made the trip a few hours later after missing the rehearsal dinner as well as any other pre-wedding activities from the night before.
Instead of thanking me for making it there, he had a different take.
“Did you become a sports editor for the sole purpose of having an excuse to miss the rehearsal?
“Maybe I can figure out a way to work around your life just a little more.”
As 2020 approached, I could still imagine Robert rolling his eyes at every 20/20 vision joke he came across.
New year. New Robert!
I can be honest in saying he would have answered me with his own list of unrepeatable words if I told him that.
He is one of my friends who left us a little too early.
To this day, I’ll still share a random “Robert story” with his mom or come across a Facebook memory of his wife and kids.
A few years later, he still gets us to laugh out loud when we think about his own new year’s celebrations.
I promise this isn’t one of those overly emotional holiday columns because he would be waiting with a 10-minute rant about saving my breath.
I’ll just go ahead and keep the rest to myself.
I’m still mad you weren’t around with us to see the first ever Super Bowl overtime.
My only new year’s wish today is we can get a little more free football just for you.
It’s just too bad you won’t be there with some “fascinating” documentary from Blockbuster for your own personal postgame show.
