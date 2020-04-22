While local softball and baseball players are eagerly awaiting their chance to get back on the field, many have gotten creative with their free time.
The Fury, an 8U softball team, is among those who have gotten in on the action.
In a creative twist, the team made a post of each of its players holding up signs from their own homes.
Those signs humorously spelled out “Stay at home so our moms can start yelling about bad calls again!!!”
The signs were in reference to the national initiative encouraging people to stay at home to help slow the spread of COVID-19.
The Fury most recently competed in a tournament benefiting the Paul Davis family in Spring, where it finished in fourth place.
Following that tournament, sports at all levels have been put on hold.
While the team has been unable to compete in tournaments, they have been able to stay in touch via technology and are hopeful to return to the field soon.
Team members are Natalee Harris, Brenlee Havins, Raleigh Mahr, Chandler Lindsey, Paisley Smith, Bristol Rodrigues, Chloe Robinson, Briley Polasek, Skylar Johnson, Peyton Galloway, Karah Sanders and Breanna Linley. The team is coached by Jordan Robinson.
