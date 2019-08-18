It’s been almost nine months since the Lufkin Panthers walked off the field after a season-ending loss in Waco. Now with the countdown down to 12 days until this season’s opener, the excitement has started to mount for the Panthers.
On Saturday morning, players were at the field for the team’s annual picture day at John Outlaw Memorial Stadium. The next time they wear those some game uniforms on the field will be the night of Aug. 30 when they go head to head with the defending Class 6A Division II state champion Longview Lobos.
“That’s what they’ve been waiting for,” Lufkin head coach Todd Quick said after a practice earlier in the week. “They’ve still got to go through the process of getting there. I don’t think you’ll find a coach that says they’re right where they want to be in August. If they work hard, we feel like we’ll have a chance to get there.”
Prior to the season opener, the Panthers will have one final week of practice before Friday’s scrimmage in Huntsville. That should be a good gauge of where both teams stand, although the true preparation will start the Saturday morning after that scrimmage.
Huntsville is the No. 5 team in Dave Campbell’s Texas Football Magazine’s Class 5A Division II poll. Lufkin is the No. 7 team in Class 5A Division I.
“That scrimmage is always good to have there,” Quick said. “You’re out here the first week where you can’t hit. Then the second week, you’re hitting your friend. It’s definitely not what it’s going to feel like when Longview comes here, but at least it’s against a different team.”
The Panthers are coming off a 10-2 season in which they spent much of the season either atop or near the top of the state rankings.
This year’s team had several key players graduate, although they’re still drawing attention with the recent verbal commitments of wide receiver Ja’Lynn Polk (Texas Tech) and defensive back Jerrin Thompson (Texas).
“Right now we’re just focused on what we have to do to get better as a team,” Quick said. “We have high expectations for ourselves. We have guys that want to win. For that to mean anything, they’re going to have to go out there and show it.”
Kickoff for the Aug. 30 season opener on John Outlaw Memorial Field at Abe Martin Stadium is set for 7:30 p.m.
