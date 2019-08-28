Sports editor Josh Havard held a question-and-answer session with Lufkin head coach Todd Quick on Tuesday afternoon. The Panthers scrimmaged the Huntsville Hornets this past Friday night. They’ll host the Longview Lobos in the season opener at John Outlaw Memorial Field at Abe Martin Stadium at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Q What stood out when the team looked back at Friday’s scrimmage against Huntsville?
A I was really pleased with the effort. Every group from the ones to the twos to the threes was trying to play hard. Sure they made mistakes, but they made the mistakes going full speed. As a coach you can live with that. The main thing is you can fix where somebody goes. You can’t fix how fast it takes them to get there.
Q How beneficial is it for the team to scrimmage Huntsville, which is ranked among the top 10 teams in the state in its classification?
A It’s good to play somebody that’s going to put you in a bind so you can see how they’re going to respond to it. I think it works well for both teams. The main thing about a scrimmage is getting guys out there and playing in game-like situations. You can figure out things you’re doing wrong and work on it.
Q What was your overall impression of the offense as it was able to move the ball consistently against a solid defense?
A I thought (Jordan Moore) threw the ball well. The main thing is we’re going to have to give him time to throw it. We knew coming in we had work to do on the line. Right now the skill kids are ahead of where they are. But we’ll get there. They were right back out here working on Saturday morning to get it fixed.
Q With the defense allowing a single touchdown in the scrimmage, what was the overall impression of their play?
A I thought our angles were good and we were usually in the right spot. We had one breakdown in the secondary where they got the touchdown. I thought we tackled well. The main thing was the effort was there.
Q Longview will be making the trip to Lufkin for the first time since the 2016 season. How beneficial is it to host that game for the season opener?
A It’s about time we got them back down here. Really that’s just the way the schedule worked out for both of us. But we always say that good teams win at home and great teams win on the road. We want to make this a hard place to come to. We didn’t lose a game here last year, and we’d like to keep that going this season.
