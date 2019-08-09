The Huntington Devilettes volleyball team started the season with three losses in four matches.
Huntington dropped a 25-7, 22-25, 25-17, 25-19 decision to Palestine Westwood on Tuesday. Huntington leaders were Kara Teer (5 kills), Anna Claire Johnson (6 kills), Abby Kirkland (6 digs), Halle Flynt (10 assists) and Courtney Smith (2 aces).
Huntington’s JV opened the season with a two-set win over Palestine Westwood.
The Devilettes’ varsity opened the Woodville tournament on Saturday with a 25-18, 25-17 loss to LCM. Huntington bounced back with its first win of the season in a 25-17, 30-28 victory over Spurger. Huntington closed the day with a 25-16, 25-19 loss to Liberty.
Huntington leaders on Thursday were Kirkland (20 digs), Smith (12 digs), Johnson (15 kills, 7 aces), Emma Tatum (7 aces), Flynt (40 assists) and Faith Ellis (12 kills, 6 aces).
Huntington continues the Woodville tournament today at 2 p.m. against Anahuac.
