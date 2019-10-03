Results held true to form throughout District 8-5A DI in the opening week as College Station and Lufkin coasted to easy wins while Magnolia held off Waller in a game that was tougher than expected. Meanwhile, Magnolia West came up with the biggest win of the weekend as it used a strong fourth quarter to take down Tomball.
In this week’s action, Lufkin and Magnolia, two of the 3-1 teams in the district, have the marquee game.
Last year’s game set the tone for the district slate with Lufkin squeaking out a 41-34 victory. That proved to be a sign of things to come for Magnolia, which lost four district games by a total of 12 points in missing out on the postseason.
Lufkin used that victory as a springboard to the district title.
Here is a look at this week’s action.
Lufkin (3-1, 1-0) at Magnolia (3-1, 1-0) — If last season’s matchup is any indication, the Panthers can’t afford to take the Bulldogs lightly. In that contest, Lufkin failed to deliver the knockout punch and found itself a few plays away from a shocking home loss.
This year’s Magnolia team hopes to reverse the fortunes of last year’s squad that outscored district opponents by 131 points but still failed to make the playoffs.
Outside of a 49-0 loss to a loaded Shadow Creek team, Magnolia has won each of its other three non-district games by double digits.
This past Friday, it controlled much of the action before settling for a 31-20 win over Waller.
Mitch Hall led the way rushing for 212 yards and a touchdown on 22 carries. Travis Moore threw for 142 yards and a touchdown and added 81 yards and a pair of touchdowns on the ground.
Lufkin won comfortably despite having struggles of its own.
Lufkin’s biggest bright spots were in the passing game where Jordan Moore threw for 369 yards and four touchdowns and Christian Reggie caught 12 passes for 151 yards and two scores.
Waller (0-3, 0-1) at College Station (3-1, 1-0) — Since an opening night blowout loss, the Cougars have shown why they were expected to be Lufkin’s strongest contender for the district crown.
This past week, College Station overwhelmed Caney Creek in a 56-7 victory.
Aaron Nutall was a game changer for College Station as he returned an interception 79 yards for a touchdown and also recovered a fumble that set up another score.
Kolbe Cashion led College Station by rushing for 137 yards on just four carries in the first half. Jett Huff and Austin Sosa shared quarterbacking duties in the blowout.
They’ll face a Waller team still seeking its first win of the season. In Friday’s loss, Waller trailed 24-7 entering the final quarter before scoring a pair of touchdowns.
The Bulldogs, who had scored only 16 points in the first 11 quarters of the season, hope that offensive finish can carry some momentum into Friday’s game.
Caney Creek (1-3, 0-1) at Tomball (1-3, 0-1) — Even with a 1-3 record, Tomball has hopes of a playoff run, although they can’t afford a slip up against Caney Creek this week.
In a back-and-forth game, Tomball trimmed the deficit to 35-31 in the final quarter when Cash Walker hauled in a 40-yard touchdown pass from Cash. However, it couldn’t leap the final hurdle in a narrow loss.
On the other hand, Caney Creek was overwhelmed in a 49-point home loss to College Station. Caney Creek had three turnovers that led to 21 first-half points for College Station in a game that was never close.
Spencer Brandon led Caney Creek with 122 yards on 23 carries, but it was held to a total of 149 yards.
Magnolia West (2-2, 1-0) at Willis (1-3, 0-1) — As one of the teams expected to contend for a playoff spot, Magnolia West’s 42-31 win over Tomball could turn out to be huge in the postseason chase.
In that victory, Tristan Brady threw for 338 yards and four touchdowns and ran for 50 yards and another score.
Magnolia West will try to continue to build that momentum against a Willis team that stayed within striking distance of Lufkin for the better part of three quarters.
Johnny McHenry led Willis with 78 yards and two touchdowns on 20 carries, while Steele Bardwell completed 13-of-35 passes for 147 yards.
