On a crazy Wild Card weekend, both professional Texas teams found themselves in the spotlight.
Houston stole the spotlight on Saturday afternoon by overcoming a 16-point deficit before a miraculous play by Deshaun Watson proved to be the difference in a win over the Bills.
That win set up today’s playoff game against Kansas City while putting the Texans two improbable wins away from their first-ever Super Bowl appearance.
The Cowboys seemingly bumbled their way through spending a full two weeks to make what was already a foregone conclusion.
Two weeks after Dallas somehow managed to lose a division to a team missing half of its starting lineup, Jerry Jones finally made the decision to fire Jason Garrett — or at least not to renew his contract.
For most teams, the decision would have come either hours after the final game of the season or on the traditional Black Monday.
That’s simply not the case in Jerry World. The owner who loves the spotlight left Garrett out to hang for a full two weeks.
In fact, while he was still waiting to hear his fate, Jones was conducting interviews.
It really shouldn’t come as a surprise that Jones finally made the announcement during Sunday’s slate of Wild Card games.
If the Cowboys can’t be in the playoffs, Jones will somehow find a way to put his team in the spotlight even after a miserable season.
Therefore, just a day after Watson showed off his greatness, the sports world was already focused more on the Cowboys than the Texans.
Welcome to the world of “America’s Team.”
By Monday, Mike McCarthy was officially on his way to help what he hopes is a turnaround.
Will the former Green Bay coach flourish under Jerry Jones and the Cowboys’ spotlight?
I’m not sure.
But one way or another, he’ll eventually be headed to an eventful playoff weekend whether his Cowboys are there to join him or not.
Houston will travel to take on the Chiefs at 2:05 p.m. today in a game televised on CBS. That is the first of an NFL doubleheader with the Seahawks facing the Packers at 5:40 p.m. on FOX.
Here is a rest of what the sports week has to offer.
■ College football: National Championship Game: Clemson vs. LSU, 7 p.m. Monday, ESPN: This is a national title game worth waiting for, and college football certainly made sure we waited for it. Sixteen days after the semifinals, the defending champ gets to take on one of the best offenses the sport has ever seen.
■ Pro basketball: Portland at Houston, 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, ESPN: The Trail Blazers entered the season as a team expected to make some serious noise in the Western Conference. They have failed to live up to those expectations, while the Rockets find themselves in the familiar spot of jockeying for position near the top of the conference.
■ Pro basketball: Boston at Milwaukee, 7 p.m. Thursday, TNT: This could easily be a preview of the Eastern Conference Finals as Milwaukee is putting up a record the recent Warriors would be proud of while the Celtics aren’t far behind.
■ Pro basketball: Portland at Dallas, 8:30 p.m. Friday, ESPN: With Luka Doncic in the spotlight, the Mavericks will get plenty of time on national TV. He’ll get his chance to put up some big numbers against a struggling Portland team.
■ College basketball: Louisville at Duke, 5 p.m. Saturday, ESPN: Headed into last week’s slate of games, SFA was still the only team to knock off Duke. They’ll get their fair share of tests in the upcoming weeks as ACC play gets underway.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.