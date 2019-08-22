Sam Stevens shot a second straight 68 as he surged to to the top of the leaderboard after the second day of the APT Southside Bank Open at Crown Colony Golf Course on Wednesday afternoon.
Stevens, of Fort Worth, held a two-shot lead over Groves’ Braden Bailey, who also shot a 68 on the second day of the tournament.
Kingwood’s M.J. Daffue, who was atop the leaderboard after an opening round 67, shot a second-round 72 that put him three shots back of the leaders and in a tie with Little Rock’s Peyton Wilhoit.
Jacob Bergeron, of Slidell, Louisiana, and San Antonio’s Mitchell’s Meissner were four shots back of the leaders at four-under 140.
Thirty-two golfers made the cut on Wednesday with each of those players within 10 shots of the lead.
Lufkin’s Will Griffin missed the cut by a single shot after his second-round 73 left him 11 shots off the lead after Tuesday’s opening 73.
Central’s Cameron Hubbard finished his two rounds with a total of 160 after Wednesday’s 79. Lufkin’s Jaxon Griffin finished with an identical score in missing the cut.
The tournament will resume this morning with golfers teeing off at 8 a.m. The top three golfers have the final tee time as Stevens, Bailey and Daffue will tee off at 8:50.
Thursday’s action will wrap up at approximately 1 p.m.
The tournament will conclude with golfers teeing off on Friday morning.
