The Lufkin Panthers didn’t have many rough spots on their way to last season’s district title as they only had one single-digit victory on their way to a 7-0 mark.
That one was an early October game against the Magnolia Bulldogs. With the game tied at 34-34 with four minutes left, Jerrin Thompson blocked a punt, and Titan Williams scored on a 32-yard reverse on the next play as the Panthers came away with a 41-34 victory in a game that served as a springboard to a dominating finish.
It is also a game the Bulldogs probably haven’t forgotten yet. That game was the first of four one-score losses Magnolia had on its way to missing out on the playoffs.
“I’m sure they haven’t forgotten about it,” Lufkin head coach Todd Quick said. “Not a whole lot went right for us that night, especially on defense. But Bugg (Thompson) blocked a punt, Titan scored on a reverse on the next play, and that was it. We know they’ve been waiting on this one.”
Magnolia will get its chance at retribution when the Panthers visit for a clash of two of the district’s 3-1 teams. With both squads winning last week’s respective district openers, it is also a game between two teams who have their sights set on the playoffs.
With six starters returning on both sides of the ball, Magnolia is sure to be a challenge for a Lufkin team that struggled last week despite a lopsided score.
It will also be Lufkin’s first road game outside of the short trip to Nacogdoches in the second week of the season.
“With how short the Nac trip is, you can’t really consider that one,” Quick said. “This is the big one. It’s a long road trip, and we’re going into a hostile environment. We have to understand the process. We have to get off the bus focused and still be ready to go when the game starts.”
Magnolia presents a balanced offense led by Mitch Hall, the district’s leading rusher. The Bulldogs’ junior has rushed for 749 yards and five touchdowns on 91 carries. He saw limited time in last year’s game, rushing for 10 yards on two carries.
As good as he has been, Quick said QB Travis Moore is just as dangerous. So far this season, he has thrown for 482 yards and seven touchdowns with two interceptions on 42-of-72 passing. He was the biggest key behind Magnolia’s near upset last season when he threw for 303 yards and four touchdowns on 22-of-40 passing. He also ran for another touchdown.
“He’s not flashy, but he’s going to take what the defense gives him,” Quick said. “He knows when to pull it down and he knows when to let it go. He showed what type of player he is last year.”
His top receiver is Ben Renfro, another player who gave Lufkin problems last year when he had three catches for 66 yards and two touchdowns. This season, he has 15 catches for 177 yards and five scores.
Magnolia has the No. 2 overall offense in the district along with the top rushing attack. The passing game is only ranked fifth in the district, although if last year is any indication, the Bulldogs won’t mind airing it out.”
On the defensive side, Magnolia has been strong outside of a 49-0 loss to Shadow Creek. In the other three games, Magnolia has allowed a total of 40 points.
For the season, Magnolia allows 309 yards per game, the third-best total in the district.
“They do a good job on defense,” Quick said. “They’ve got two inside tackles that are going to attack the line of scrimmage. Our guards are going to have to play well. It’s pretty close to the defense we saw last week.”
Quick said the Panthers will need a more complete effort on both sides of the field in order to start a key stretch of four games against playoff contenders with a victory.
“We just took another look at the film, and they played a really good game last year,” Quick said. “We can’t let the distractions get to us.”
Kickoff for tonight’s game at Magnolia High School is set for 7:30.
