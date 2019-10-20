Growing up in a Dallas Cowboys’ household, I’ll admit I was a little spoiled when it came to our favorite football team.
In my early teenage years, the Cowboys won three Super Bowl titles in four years. Even their bad years weren’t really bad by normal standards.
Being young and dumb, I just assumed the Cowboys would always be pretty good.
Man, was I wrong.
After the Cowboys walked away with their fifth Super Bowl ring, they were knocked out of the playoffs in the divisional round by the Panthers the following year.
That was 1996.
Twenty-three years later, the Cowboys have won exactly three playoff games in that 23-year span.
The heartbreaks have ranged from devastating to downright laughable.
There was the “Dez caught it” game along with a first-round loss to the Giants in 2007 when the Cowboys sported the NFC’s best record.
There was the playoff loss when Tony Romo had a ball slip through his hands.
In the early 2000s, there were three straight 5-11 seasons. Between 2011-2013, the team couldn’t escape 8-8.
As this year kicked off, it seemed like a different kind of Cowboys’ team. They wiped the field with three overmatched opponents in remarkably easy fashion.
The Cowboys were officially “back.”
Of course, any true Cowboys’ hater, along with most reasonable Dallas fans, know being “back” is simply an illusion.
Dallas followed that start with somewhat reasonable losses to the Saints and Packers, two teams expected to be in the playoffs.
That was followed by the seemingly unthinkable, a loss to the previously winless Jets.
There was plenty of rage from Cowboys’ fans. On the other hand, I just sat back and laughed.
“The Joker” is not only just a hit movie. It could easily be the nickname of Jason Garrett. Or Jerry Jones. Or any Dallas fan that expects anything more from an organization now known much more for delusion than any real Super Bowl talk.
It took six weeks for that to sink in once again in 2019.
Just don’t be fooled the next time it happens.
As bad as it seems for Dallas, the Cowboys are still tied atop the NFC East. They’ll have their first-place “showdown” against the Eagles tonight. That game will be televised at 7:20 p.m. on NBC.
Here is what the rest of the sports schedule looks like.
Pro baseball: World Series, this week: The best teams in baseball will start the World Series on Tuesday night. Games will be shown on FOX with start times yet to be announced.
Pro football: Houston at Indianapolis, noon, today, NBC: While Dallas has been stumbling, the Texans have been quietly proving themselves against some of the best teams in the NFL. This past week, Houston went on the road to beat Kansas City. This week, they’ll try to get another win in a place that has caused them plenty of problems in recent years.
Auto racing: Hollywood Casino 400, 1:30 p.m. today, NBC: Hollywood and Kansas may not seem like the perfect combination. However, when it comes to the NASCAR circuit, it was a perfect match as the Hollywood Casino 400 will be raced at the Kansas Speedway this afternoon.
Pro football: New England at N.Y. Jets, 7:15 p.m. Monday, ESPN: Fresh off the win over the Cowboys, the Jets return back home to take on a Patriots’ team that is still undefeated.
Pro basketball: L.A. Lakers at L.A. Clippers, 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, TNT: Kawhi Leonard collected another title in Toronto before heading to L.A. this offseason. This will be the first in a series that should be a good rivalry in Los Angeles.
Pro basketball: Milwaukee at Houston, 7 p.m. Thursday, TNT: The Russell Westbrook era in Houston starts against Milwaukee. Will he be the missing piece for a title team or a disaster waiting to happen?
College football: SMU at Houston, 6:30 p.m. Thursday, ESPN: It’s been quite a turnaround for SMU, which has been rising through the college ranks while the Cougars have struggled.
College football: Auburn at LSU, 2:30 p.m. Saturday, CBS: Under a revitalized offense, LSU looks like a different team. They’ll try to keep it up with a trip to Alabama lurking on Nov. 9.
College football: Texas at TCU, 2:30 p.m. Saturday, FOX: The Longhorns have a pair of losses, although they both came against legitimate title contenders. They’ll see if they can start a surge to the Big 12 title game in a tricky road contest.
