In today’s world of sports, watching the game on TV certainly has its benefits.
With televisions bigger and better than ever, fans are much less likely to miss anything they might miss while attending the game in person.
Add in the fact that ticket and concession prices are through the roof, and it’s easy to see why many decide to watch from their couches instead of from the seats at a game.
I totally understand, but in a way, fans are missing out on exactly how incredible these athletes are.
My wife surprised me with tickets to the Rockets/Knicks game for Christmas.
My friend Doug and I made the trip to Houston this past Monday, and after surviving the lengthy line of fans hoping for a Travis Scott bobblehead, we made our way into the arena.
What awaited was just a reminder of how good these guys are.
James Harden put on a show in the first half, scoring 31 points on a dizzying amount of moves. Add in the fact that he was in Los Angeles for the Kobe Bryant tribute service just a few hours earlier, and the performance was even more amazing.
That was somewhat of the expected as the Rockets eventually rolled to an easy win.
The Knicks have been one of the jokes of the league for more than a decade, and this year’s team is no exception.
But most fans of the game don’t realize exactly how good those “bad” players are.
Rookie R.J. Barrett matched Harden bucket for bucket for a quarter and finished with 21 points. Dennis Smith, a Top 10 pick from three years ago, scored 17 points. Julius Randle is averaging nearly 20 points per game.
If they were in a gym with 99.9 percent of the world, jaws would drop while ankles would be broken.
At the Toyota Center, they weren’t much more than a speed bump for the Rockets on a night Russell Westbrook didn’t even play.
The same could be said for any of the major sports.
I’ve seen plenty of “bad” teams play both for and against Houston at Minute Maid Park and the Astrodome.
And most fans don’t realize just how spectacular those “bad” players are. The benchwarmers were more than likely state MVPs in high school.
At any given time, they can pull off a play most of us could only dream of.
Trust me. Watching from the couch is definitely the easier option both financially and from a realistic standpoint.
But when you get a chance, go buy a cheap seat at a pro sporting event.
You’d be amazed by how unbelievable these “bad” players are.
For those watching from the couch, it’s time to start getting warmed up for one of the best sports times of the year.
Before long, we’ll have March Madness, MLB’s Opening Day and the Masters.
Until then, here are a few appetizers before the main course.
■ Pro football: Houston at Dallas, 4 p.m. today, FS1: It might not be the Cowboys and Texans, but this Lone Star matchup could be fun for XFL fans.
■ Pro basketball: L.A. Lakers at New Orleans, 7 p.m. tonight, ESPN: The Pelicans are one of those teams with a bad record that are an entertaining watch. With Zion Williamson in his first month in the league, he’ll get the chance to match up against a Lakers’ team running away with the top seed in the Western Conference.
■ College basketball: Texas Tech at Baylor, 8 p.m. Monday, ESPN: Texas Tech just missed the national title last season. Baylor looks like a legitimate contender this year with the NCAA tournament looming.
■ College basketball: Michigan State at Penn State, 6 p.m. Tuesday, ESPN: Tom Izzo is always a threat in the NCAA tournament, but Penn State has been the surprise as the tournament nears.
■ Pro basketball: Indiana at Milwaukee, 6 p.m. Wednesday, ESPN: Giannis Antetokounmpo may be headed for a second straight MVP as the Bucks are rolling toward the best record in the East. Indiana doesn’t seem like true title contenders, but they could be a tricky postseason matchup.
■ Pro basketball: L.A. Clippers at Houston, 7 p.m. Thursday, TNT: The Clippers and Rockets are two teams battling for the second seed in the West. Harden and the Rockets will look to seize a potential tiebreaker in this matchup.
■ Pro basketball: Philadelphia at Golden State, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, ABC: The Warriors were great last year and will probably be spectacular when healthy again next year. For now, they’re having to take it on the chin with what seems like more of a G League lineup than one that competes for titles.
