ATHENS — Water level is six inches high and clear. Water temp in the upper 80s.
Fishing guide Jim Brack says bass fishing has been fair with the better action coming along outside grass edges using Texas rigs, shaky head finesse worms and jigs. Some schooling activity on the main lake with the best bite coming on shad imitations. Crappie are slow.
CEDAR CREEK — Water level is at normal level and stained. Water temp in the mid-80s.
Fishing guide Jason Barber is picking up some decent numbers of white bass around a few cats around main lake humps in water ranging 12-24 feet, taking fresh shad and slabs. Also some white bass schooling early and late over points and humps, hitting ‘Traps, spoons and topwaters. Crappie fishermen picking up a few limits around brushpiles and a few on bridges using shiners. Shooting jigs beneath deeper, shady docks also producing some keepers. Barber says bass anglers are faring best around deeper docks with brush on drops away from the bank using Carolina rigs, jigs, shaky heads and cranks.
CONROE — Water level is five inches low and clear. Water temp in the upper 80s.
Fishing guide Butch Terpe says channel cat to two pounds are good for limits around baited holes in 18-22 feet using stink bait and cheese bait. White bass are best on main lake points using slabs and cranks; electronics are essential for marking fish. Black bass anglers picking up a few fish early around docks and rip raft using Texas rig watermelon worms and few topwaters, then moving to main lake points, pond dams and roadbeds once the sun gets up. Carolina rigs, Texas rigs and cranks are the best bets away from the bank.
FORK — Water level is about two inches high and stained to clear. Water temp in the 80s.
Tony Parker at the Minnow Bucket says bass fishing has been fair. A few fish hitting topwaters early and and late, then moving deeper to 8-12 feet with Texas rigged plum and red bug worms. Also some fish setting up on points and humps in 25-30 feet later in the day, hitting spoons and Carolina rigs. Crappie are fair around brushpiles in 25-35 feet using jigs and shiners. Also a few fish coming around bridges. Catfish are excellent in creek channels using punch bait. Lighted piers also giving up some nice channels at night.
‘PINES — Water level is about 7 1/2 feet high and stained. Water temp in the 80s.
Jim Tutt says bass are excellent to six pounds on Texas rig worms and cranks worked on points in 12 feet of water. Grass beds up north also giving up some fish on frogs. Crappie are good on jigs and shiners fished around bushes. Catfish are good on sandy points.
LIVINGSTON — Water level is five inches high and stained. Water temp in the 80s.
Fishing guide Jeromy Francis says black bass are set up in summertime patterns. Fish are tight to cover in 2-3 feet of water. Texas rigs, square bills and frogs are good bets. Also some fish holding around brush and rock in 8-12 feet, hitting V&M Trickster and 8 1/2 inch Wild Thangs. White bass are good with limits coming on slabs and ‘Traps worked around humps and flats.
NACOGDOCHES — Water level is four inches low and clear. Water temp in the upper 80s.
Bass anglers reporting some decent numbers targeting hard bottom structure and brush piles away from bank in 18-22 feet using Carolina rigs, shaky heads and football jigs. Some schooling activity on and off in the same areas, but most are small. Better quality fish coming on Texas rigs, wacky worms and swim jigs worked around shallow grass beds. Also a few fish on frogs during low light. Crappie fishermen picking up some partial limits around brush piles using shiners and jigs. Power line poles with brush also giving up some keepers.
RICHLAND CHAMBERS — Water level about 4 1/2 inches high and stained to fairly clear. Water temp in the 80s.
Larry Winters at Midway Landing says blue cats and channels are good in timber and around baited holes 14-20 feet deep using punch bait and cut shad. Shallow banks and points will hold fish if there is some wind. Black bass are fair to four pounds on Texas rigs, square bills and spinnerbaits worked tight to wood near channel breaks. White bass anglers picking up a few limits on points using slabs; ‘Traps working when the fish are schooling. Crappie are fair on shiners around timber and brush.
SAM RAYBURN — Water level is 1.72 feet high and clear. Water temp in the upper 80s.
Bass anglers picking up some solid fish and good numbers casting popping frogs and flipping creatures along outside hay grass edges. Brush piles and hard bottom structure and ledges away from the bank also giving up some good numbers and quality. Crappie are good around brushpiles and stumps on jigs and shiners fished at around 20 feet. Catfish are good over baited holes up north using punch bait, shad and night crawlers.
NACONICHE — Water level is an inch low and clear. Surface temp in the mid-to-upper-80s.
David Russell says bass are excellent to seven pounds on Flukes, swim baits and square bills worked around fish that are actively schooling or in nervous water. No report on crappie.
TOLEDO BEND — Water level is about a foot low and fairly clear. Water temp in the 80s.
Rhonda Shivley at Bill’s Landing says trotlines are producing good numbers of blues in the 3-15 pound range and a few in the 30-40s. Rod and reelers are picking up good numbers around baited holes using night crawlers and stink bait. Keith Nabors at Keith’s Tackle said bass fishing is excellent. Anglers are catching fish shallow early using frogs and swim jigs. Better numbers coming away from the bank on Texas rigs, football jigs and Carolina rigs worked on structure in 8-17 feet. Crappie fishermen making some good hauls around brush piles using shiners and jigs.
PALESTINE — Water level is four inches high and stained to clear. Water temp in the 80s.
Fishing guide Ricky Vandergriff says crappie are good on jigs fished under bridges and in standing timber in 20 feet, suspended at 16 feet. Black bass are good on points in 10-16 feet using Carolina rig and cranks near drops. Shore grass edges also holding some fish, hitting swim jigs and a few topwaters early. Channel cat are good for numbers of small fish around baited holes in 16 feet. White bass are slow.
HOUSTON COUNTY — Water level is normal with stained water clarity. Surface temp in the high 80s.
Crockett Family Resort reported good bass fishing with several fish ranging 6 1/2 to 8 pounds coming on swim jigs and Zara Spooks. A good shallow bite early and and late, then moving to points with drops using worms, cranks and a few topwaters. Afternoon bite is good in 18 feet around brush using jigs and 12 inch worms.
Big worms also producing some quality fish at night. Bream are good near the islands and around piers using small worms. Catfish are good on rod and reel using perch. Jugs also producing some good quality fish.
Matt Williams is a freelance writer based in Nacogdoches. He can be reached by email at mattwillwrite4u@yahoo.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.