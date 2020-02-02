For the better part of two decades, the Super Bowl has been more about who I was rooting against rather than who I was pulling for.
For no other reason than Patriots’ fatigue, I usually found myself rooting against New England during its seemingly never-ending dynasty. Even while understanding I was watching greatness, I didn’t necessarily want to root for a quarterback who already has everything.
When the Eagles or Giants made it to the Super Bowl, I didn’t have a hard time rooting against them thanks to their rivalries with the Cowboys.
The only problem was four of the five times those teams made it to the Super Bowl, the Patriots stood in their path.
Picking who to root for was the equivalent of deciding if I wanted to wash the dishes or mop the floor.
Today’s matchup is a different matter altogether.
Instead of picking who I like the least, I’m trying to figure out which team I like the most.
On one side, the 49ers are the turnaround story of the season. Under former Texas Longhorn wide receiver Kyle Shanahan, the 49ers have gone from a 4-12 team to a seemingly unstoppable juggernaut.
They’re also a throwback to old-school football. While most of the league has gone pass happy, the 49ers just dominated an NFC title game by throwing a total of eight times.
Add in that QB Jimmy Garoppolo will be on the field while his former team, the Patriots, are watching on TV, and there aren’t many reasons to root against the 49ers.
On the other side of the field is East Texas product Patrick Mahomes, who has already turned into the most exciting player in the game.
Kansas City has a group of receivers who seem to play the game at turbo speed while the rest of the league is in slow motion.
It’s also been 50 years since the franchise even played in a Super Bowl.
Basically I wouldn’t mind seeing either team win, which is a vast change from many years when I hope they find a way to make both teams lose.
On paper, the game seems too close to call, meaning casual fans can watch the game for more than just commercials.
Kansas City probably wants to avoid falling into another double-digit hole against a team made for protecting leads.
If they can do that, I like their chances.
With that in mind, I’ll take the Chiefs in a 31-27 thriller.
Here is a look at what the rest of the sports world will look like as the seven-month NFL offseason gets underway.
■ Pro basketball: New Orleans at Houston, 1 p.m. today, ABC: For those not enamored with a six-hour Super Bowl pregame show, they can get one of their first looks at Zion Williamson as his Pelicans take on the Rockets in Houston.
■ College basketball: Baylor at Kansas State, 8 p.m. Monday, ESPN2: Baylor’s 2019-20 success has been no fluke. They’ll look to stay on track with a tricky road trip to Manhattan, Kansas.
■ Pro basketball: San Antonio at L.A. Lakers, 9 p.m. Tuesday, TNT: In their second game back at Staples Center since the Kobe Bryant tragedy, the Lakers will look to continue their Western Conference dominance against the Spurs.
■ College basketball: Seton Hall at Villanova, 1:30 p.m. Saturday, FOX: Two of the beasts of the Big East will face off in college basketball’s marquee matchup of the day.
■ Pro basketball: Philadelphia at Milwaukee, 7 p.m. Thursday, TNT: The Bucks have kept up their staggering pace in the weeks leading up to the All-Star break. One of the teams that could be in their way once the playoffs start will head to Milwaukee for this marquee matchup.
