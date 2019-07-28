When it comes to high school sports history, Dunbar has a history that stands on its own. From a perennial football powerhouse to a lightning-fast track team, the former Lufkin school stood above most of the state in a variety of other sports as well.
This past week, a trio of names that were synonymous with Dunbar athletics took their spot in the Prairie View Interscholastic League Coaches Association’s Hall of Honor at an event in Houston.
Coaches Willie Mae (Price) Burley and James Hall, along with tennis standout Vicki Claybon Sellers, were each inducted into the PVILCA Hall of Honor, an association that honors traditionally black high schools from across the state.
Each member of the class was associated with state championships at the school.
“It’s something you can’t imagine,” PVILCA coordinator Oscar Kennedy said. “Anywhere you go, people know about Lufkin, and they know about Dunbar. This is something special to honor the people that put so much into this.”
Prior to the recent award, Dunbar only had a pair of honorees the PVILCA Hall of Honor in Pro Football Hall of Famer Ken Houston and legendary coach Elmer Redd.
They added three more members to the Hall of Honor at the recent event, which was also held on the same day John Outlaw joined the Texas High School Coaches Association Hall of Honor.
Burley, a name well recognized across the Lufkin area, helped lead Dunbar to be recognized across the state. She led the track team to state titles in 1965 and 1966.
In that time frame, she was also named the state’s Girls Coach of the Year.
Following the integration of Lufkin’s schools, Burley led the team to three straight District 14-4A titles.
Burley would later go on to serve as a member of Lufkin ISD’s school board and she was eventually named “A Hero for Children” by the Texas State School Board in 2006.
In 2012, Burley Primary School was named after her and her late husband, Ecomet.
Hall earned his honor after a career in which he captured multiple championships in both football and tennis.
He was part of the Dunbar football coaching staff that won state titles in 1964, 1966 and 1967.
In addition, Hall was the head coach for the tennis team that won consecutive state titles between 1965 and 1968.
He was also a coach for the boys basketball team that won multiple district championships and advanced to state in 1966.
Prior to his time in Lufkin, Hall led Panhandle’s basketball team to the state championship in 1957.
Like Burley, Hall was posthumously inducted into the Hall of Honor.
Meanwhile, Sellers was honored after a career in which she was a state champion on the tennis court.
In singles action, she was a two-time state champion, bringing home the titles in 1965 and 1966. She was also a four-time doubles state champion from 1963-1966.
Following her time at Dunbar, she organized and coached the first girls’ basketball and track and field teams at Denton High School.
She was selected as the Dallas Teacher of the Year in 1997. She currently lives in the Dallas area.
Other East Texans honored at the event were James Bean III, Jerry Jones, Jerry McCoy and Willie Porter from Lincoln High School in San Augustine and Jeff and Andrew Hopkins from Ralph Bunch High School in Crockett. McCoy is the uncle of former Lufkin Panther and current New Orleans Saints’ lineman Erik McCoy.
The organization is currently preparing for its next banquet, which will be held in San Antonio on the third weekend of July in 2020.
Dunbar also will have a heavy presence at that event as former coaches Willie Ross and Oscar Kennedy will be honored. In addition, four state champions also will be honored at the event.
