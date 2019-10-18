Another Friday night. Another big game for the Lufkin Panthers.
This time the test comes in the form of the Tomball Cougars, a team that currently ranks second in the district both in offense and defense.
More importantly, the Cougars are a team in desperate need of wins in order to make it to the postseason once again.
“Our kids know they have to be ready for this one,” Lufkin head coach Todd Quick said. “You can’t take anybody lightly at this point of the season. Just ask Georgia about that.”
Quick was referring to Georgia’s upset loss to South Carolina this past week.
The Panthers are looking to avoid a similar fate with a showdown against district co-leader Magnolia West still a week away.
The Cougars aren’t a team to look past due in large part to an explosive offense that puts up 408 yards per game. Hunter Dunn leads that offense with 1,170 passing yards to go along with 15 touchdowns and only one interception.
Cash Walker is his top target with 24 receptions for 538 yards and seven scores.
“They’re really talented on offense” Quick said. “Their quarterback is a really good player that can run or throw. They’ll throw a bunch of (run-pass option) at you.”
As good as that passing combination has been, the Cougars are also a major threat on the ground. Jermaine Mayes has run for 450 yards and four touchdowns and Jalen Johnny has 303 yards and two touchdowns on 42 carries.
“Their offensive line is really their strength,” Quick said. “Their starting running back is really good and their backup running back is really good. We’re going to have to be sound against them.”
Tomball has also held its own on the defensive side of the ball where they give up 290 yards per contest.
“They’re big up front with two inside tackles that are really big bodies,” Quick said. “They’ve got a couple of tall safeties and corners and they’ll mix up their coverage. We need to be able to take what they give us.”
The Panthers are currently riding a five-game winning streak since a season-opening loss. A win tonight, mixed with a Magnolia West win over winless Waller, would set up a showdown in Lufkin next week.
Lufkin is much more focused on getting their third straight road win than on next week’s game.
“It’s another long road game for us,” Quick said. “It’s the first time we’ve been down there to this stadium so it’s a new setting. We got a big road win in Magnolia, and we don’t need to let one get away from us here.”
Kickoff for tonight’s game is set for 7:30.
