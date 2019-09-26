It was an up and down non-district slate for 8-5A DI teams as they combined for a 10-13 record with only three teams standing above .500.
Those three teams — Lufkin, College Station and Magnolia — were three of the selections to make the playoffs. Regardless of those results, each team gets a fresh start as district play starts with tonight’s matchup between College Station and Caney Creek.
The other district contests feature Willis traveling to Lufkin, Waller hosting Magnolia and Tomball and Magnolia West meeting in Magnolia.
Here is a quick look at those district-opening matchups.
Willis (1-2) at Lufkin (2-1) — Lufkin is predicted to win the district championship, while Willis is picked near the bottom of the district.
However, the Wildkats feature an offense that presents different challenges than the rest of the district. Willis averages throwing the ball almost 40 times per game while leading the district in passing yards.
Steele Bardwell leads the district with 665 yards and five touchdowns on 58-of-119 passing. Joshua King is the district leader in catches with 21.
Meanwhile, Lufkin features a pair of Division I safeties in Jerrin Thompson and Tre Odom.
If they can come up with their usual performances, Willis could have a repeat of last year when it attempted 34 passes but only scored six points against the Panthers.
Tomball (1-2) at Magnolia West (1-2) — Even in the first week of district action, this is a game that could have playoff implications.
Tomball snuck into the playoffs as the fourth-place team last season, while Magnolia West was the district runner-up. This will be the district’s only opening week matchup featuring postseason teams from a year ago.
This season, Magnolia West is picked fourth in the district, while Tomball is picked fifth.
Tomball has stumbled out of the gates this season with blowout losses to Tomball Memorial and Port Neches-Groves.
Jermaine Mayes has been the top playmaker with 288 yards and two touchdowns on 28 carries. His average of 10.3 yards per rush is first place in the district. Hunter Dunn has thrown for 410 yards and six touchdowns with only one interception.
They’ll need big nights against a Magnolia West team that has lost back-to-back games to C.E. King and Richmond Foster.
Like last year, Magnolia West features a high-powered offense that leads the district in total yards at 436 per game.
Hunter Bilbo has run for 349 yards, and Tristian Brady has thrown for 566 yards. Both of those rank second in the district.
The problem has been on the defensive side, where they are seventh in the district while allowing almost 30 points per contest.
College Station (2-1) at Caney Creek (1-2) — College Station was the only district team in action this past week as they rolled to a 48-9 win over Nuevo Leon, a team from Monterrey.
That win came on the heels of a 29-13 win over Huntsville, which was a Top 10 team at the time. Those two games show College Station should be Lufkin’s biggest contender for back-to-back district titles.
Roderick Brown leads College Station in rushing with 231 yards, and Jett Huff and Austin Sosa have each seen playing time at quarterback for the Cougars.
They shouldn’t have much of a threat in their path tonight as they take on a Caney Creek team coming off a 48-0 loss to Vidor two weeks ago.
Jarret Turner leads Caney Creek in rushing with 146 yards. Isaiah Mendoza has thrown for 183 yards.
Magnolia (2-1) at Waller (0-2) — This will be a matchup of two of the four new coaches in the district. Magnolia is led by Craig Martin, while Waller is coached by Gene Johnson.
Magnolia should be able to get an early win in its chase for a playoff spot. Its only non-district loss was to Shadow Creek, which was the state runner-up last season.
The Bulldogs feature the top rusher in the district in Mitch Hall, who has run for 532 yards and four scores.
Meanwhile, it’s been a rough start for Waller, who was on the verge of an 0-3 start before a game against Sealy was canceled early on.
Waller currently has the lowest-ranked offense in the district, along with a defense that ranks sixth.
