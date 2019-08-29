The last time most high school football fans got a look at the Longview Lobos, they were hoisting the Class 6A DII title after a thrilling state title win.
Eight months later, they’ll be back in action when they visit John Outlaw Memorial Field at Abe Martin Stadium to continue one of the best high school rivalries in Texas.
Longview fans will bask in the memories of that win over Beaumont West Brook that ended an 81-year drought before seeing what this year’s team has to offer.
On the other side of the field, the Panthers want nothing to do with a Longview victory lap.
“They got it rolling over there and took it all the way to a state title,” Lufkin head coach Todd Quick said. “But this year’s going to be a different team. Every team takes on a different personality. We had to deal with it here when we won one. We were a completely different team. You can’t carry it over.”
When Lufkin won its state title in 2001, it took a 21-7 home win over Longview. The following year, the Panthers took three wins over Longview, including a playoff victory, on the way to a spot in the state semifinals.
With Lufkin competing in 5A DI and Longview playing in 6A, this will be the only meeting between the teams this season.
“It’s the one chance we get against them this year,” Lufkin safety Jerrin Thompson said. “We don’t want to let this get away.”
This will also be the sixth year in which the teams have met in the season opener.
Longview has won four of those games, while Lufkin has won two. However, each game has been won by the home team, including last year’s 35-28 victory by the Lobos.
“We know how tough it is to play there, and we want to make sure it’s just as hard to come here and get a win,” Quick said.
“The atmosphere of this game is something different regardless of where we play it. We’ve been going at it with these guys for a long time. They’re going to be physical. We have to do the same thing.”
Friday’s matchup will be one of the top ones in the state between Longview, which is ranked sixth in Class 6A, and Lufkin, the seventh-ranked team in Class 5A DI.
Those high rankings won’t intimidate either team when they take the field.
“It really goes for us every week, but those numbers don’t mean anything to us,” Quick said. “These guys know what this game means and it’s not about rankings. I know Longview feels the same way.”
Friday’s game will kick off at 7:30 p.m.
