In most normal worlds, brothers take care of sisters. That’s just the way it is.
When some guy down the block harasses a sister, the brother is there to take care of business.
In my world, my sister would have never let that happen. If anything, she completely flipped that script.
Jill was the older sibling that in many ways was a thorn in my side.
There was the time on the soccer field when she lined up for a penalty kick against her 9-year-old goalie brother.
To my surprise, I made a pretty nice save. To nobody else’s surprise, the rebound came back to her for another goal on her way to a hat trick in a blowout win.
Then there were the two years when she “accidentally” burned me with sparklers. To this day you won’t catch me lighting a sparkler for myself or any of my four kids.
Maybe most memorably, there was the infamous touch football game when she just happened to clothesline me in order to stop me short of a touchdown.
She stopped me from the touchdown.
I also blamed her for giving me nosebleeds for the better part of two decades.
Jill also never apologized.
When it came to high school, it didn’t get much better.
She was a member of a basketball team that went undefeated through an entire high school regular season.
I was a slightly above average basketball player, at best.
She was an All-American softball player that led her school to its first state tournament appearance.
I was a slightly below average baseball player that gave up on any future dreams after my sophomore year.
If she was Michael Jordan, then I was Scottie Pippen.
Even that’s probably giving myself a little too much credit.
In all honesty, if she was MJ, then I was Bill Cartwright.
Her athletic superiority honestly never caused me many more headaches other than the general harassment of my friends.
In my mind, I always remember her more for bailing me out time and time again.
When I was a scared first grader at the bus stop, an older kid thought it was OK to mess with me.
Not only did she knock him into the ditch, she made sure he got up before the bus arrived, just to make sure she didn’t get into trouble either.
When my kindness was taken for weakness, she made sure nobody took advantage.
During a long summer day together, I told her I’d make it up to her somehow and someday.
I didn’t know it would take more than 20 years for me to live up to my word.
Yet this week, I finally was able to live up to my word.
With toilet paper a hotter commodity than gold, our daily texts told of a possible tragedy headed her way.
Just a few toilet paper rolls were left for what could be a long road.
While East Texas seemed to be in dire need, the Dallas area was completely out.
Therefore, it was my time to shine. I used my inside intelligence (my wife telling me a local store that had toilet paper) to tell me about the latest supply.
Two hours later, a camouflaged box of toilet paper was officially on the way to the Dallas area combined with a card and our best wishes.
On Thursday, the prized commodity reached its destination, providing relief for at least a few weeks.
For at least the first 15 years of my life, Jill made it a point to get me out of plenty of crappy situations.
Twenty-five years later, I can now say I found a way to officially return the favor.
You’re welcome, Jill.
