A big-time win over one of the top teams in the state allowed the Diboll Lumberjacks to serve notice they are a team that can’t be overlooked.
On Monday afternoon, Dave Campbell’s Texas Football took note of the Lumberjacks’ big win by moving them into the state rankings for the first time this season. Diboll, which improved to 4-0 with the win, checked in at No. 9 in Class 3A DI.
The jump came after Diboll’s 14-9 win over Jasper, which was previously the No. 2 team in the Class 4A DII poll. Jasper fell out of the rankings following its loss.
Grandview led the 3A DI rankings, followed by Malakoff, Cameron Yoe, Wall, Jefferson, Atlanta, Bushland, Rockdale, Diboll and Gladewater. The Lumberjacks are now 4-0 on the season after blowout wins over Bridge, City, Huntington and Cleveland before the narrow win over Jasper.
Diboll is off this week before opening district at Crockett on Oct. 4.
In Class 5A DI, Lufkin kept its place at No. 5 in rankings that were unchanged from a week ago. Four teams had byes and two others were canceled due to heavy rains. The four teams in action each took blowout wins.
Top-ranked Frisco Lone Star was followed by Denton Ryan, Shadow Creek, Highland Park, Lufkin, Angleton, Hutto, Richmond Foster, Lancaster and San Antonio Wagner.
Lufkin will open district action when it hosts Willis at 7:30 Friday night. Homecoming festivities will be held prior to the game.
Other top-ranked teams in this week’s poll were Duncanville (6A), Aledo (5A DII), Argyle (4A DI), Pleasant Grove (4A DII), Newton (3A DII), Refugio (2A DI), Hamlin (2A DII), Balmorhea (1A DI), Jayton (1A DII) and Cedar Hill Trinity Christian (private).
Dave Campbell’s Texas Football provides the official rankings this season after the Associated Press discontinued its weekly poll. The rankings are unveiled on the Texas Football website at noon each Monday.
