When it comes to Christmas, I admit I’ve always been at least a little spoiled.
There was the Christmas I was certain could never be topped. I was a Cowboys’ fanatic back in the days they were actually worth watching.
As the last Christmas present came to me, I opened it to find the exact Cowboys’ starter jacket I had been waiting for. As a kid with a short memory, it was already the best Christmas present ever.
Then my parents told me to check inside the pocket because they “had left some tags in it.”
When I reached in, I came across a group of tickets for the Cowboys/Redskins game two days later.
If there was a 13-year-old version of blacking out, then it had just happened to me.
A couple of days later, I wore that jacket to my first Dallas game. Even the 75-degree weather didn’t keep me from wearing it on the walk to the stadium. Dallas smoked Washington 38-3 on its way to its second Super Bowl in three years.
Now that was what Christmas was all about.
Fast forward another 20 years and it was time for my kids to be the ones opening up the presents.
I sat back and watched two kids tear into presents like their lives depended on it. Whether it was a puzzle from the dollar store or a trip to “Disney on Ice,” their day had been made with every gift they came across.
I sat back and watched them play with their toys, eat unknown amounts of candy and simply be kids for the rest of the night.
I sat back and thought, “Now this is what Christmas is all about.”
A few years later, Christmas was upon us again.
Only this time, I had a girlfriend who was now fully along for the wild ride of Christmas.
Add in two bonus kids and we had stocked up on extra presents, batteries and Tylenol for the festivities.
Before we could get to those gifts, I had one thing I needed to take care of.
That’s when a nervous 35-year-old got on a knee in front of the kids and asked Barb to be my wife.
I was hopeful the uncontrollable shaking was a good thing, and when she finally got around to saying yes, we were in the final stages to being an official family.
As we celebrated our engagement, the kids’ excitement for us lasted approximately two minutes.
There were bikes to be ridden, batteries to put in toys and games to be played, just as it should be for kids on Christmas Day.
With my future wife by me on the couch and the chaos of kids around us, I thought to myself that this is what Christmas really is all about.
When I dropped Sierra and Spring back off at their mom’s house that night, we stood on the porch talking about what our lives had been like.
I wasn’t sure what her reaction would be to the day’s early news until she asked what had taken me so long to ask the question.
She went on to tell me about their own Christmas and whatever the latest story was about the girls’ craziness.
Then on a somber note, she told me that if it was her last Christmas, then it was a good one.
She told me if she wasn’t there in the future that at least the girls had someone there who could fix their hair or be there to help them with any of that “girl stuff” life throws in their way.
Apparently she didn’t have confidence in my ability to handle all of the situations that go along with being a teenage girl. She probably knew what she was talking about.
Never one to be all about the serious conversations, I made some joke about how she would be there to embarrass the girls in some fashion for years to come.
Cher-ron had been fighting leukemia at a hospital in Houston but had made it her mission to be home that Christmas.
Mission accomplished.
The girls spent Christmas night there enjoying Christmas with their mom. In fact, that simple fact was all the Christmas she needed.
As it turns out, that was the last Christmas she got to spend with them.
Seven months later, she lost that battle with cancer.
As we gathered around the Christmas tree at my parents’ house the next year, Sierra and Spring opened up a Christmas present from my parents.
They had both gotten their own blanket with “mommy memories.” It was a group of pictures of the girls with Cher-ron.
I won’t lie that a few tears were shed across the room.
The girls weren’t among those crying. They were too excited.
“Sissy! Now we can sleep with mommy every night!” Sierra yelled.
As I held my wife’s hand a few feet away, I thought once again, “Now this is what Christmas is all about.”
Now it’s another Christmas, which is always a good time to think about what the season is all about.
Is it about the 13-year-old getting a jacket and Cowboys tickets?
Or is it about watching your kids share in that same excitement all those years later?
Maybe it’s about completing that family of your own.
Or maybe it’s about remembering those who can only share Christmas with us in spirit.
I think it’s about all of that and a little more.
Don’t be afraid to enjoy the gifts you get under the tree and sit back and enjoy gifts you give to others.
When you get some quiet time, take a few minutes to think about those you share your life with and those who would like to get that one last Christmas one last time.
We never know when it will be our last Christmas so take the time to enjoy it.
I’m blessed beyond belief both for the family I spend Christmas with and the ones who I’ll think about in my memories.
I hope the same for each of you.
Merry Christmas.
