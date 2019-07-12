With a World Series looming in the upcoming weeks and district and South Zone titles under their belts, the Hudson T-Ball team will go after the Dixie state title starting today.
Hudson will take on North Zone champion Atlanta in a best-of-three series in Longview.
Hudson started the summer by winning the district tournament in Huntington. In that tournament, Hudson went undefeated against teams from Huntington, Livingston and Center.
That advanced Hudson to the South Zone tournament in Center this past weekend. Once again, Hudson was up to the challenge as it outlasted district champions from across the region.
Now Hudson will look to claim the state title in a series that will be played on Friday and Saturday. An if-necessary game would be played on Sunday.
Even before setting foot on the field in Longview, the team has already clinched a spot at the World Series, which will take place in Mississippi later this month.
The team is currently raising money to help offset expenses for the World Series. On Tuesday night, Hudson’s Subway will donate a portion of sales to help offset the team’s expenses to the upcoming World Series. Players and coaches also will accept donations.
Team members are Dylan Watson, Abel Flores, Tiernan Chala, Rylie Fernandez, Truit Trotti, Jaxson Hebert, Kale Taylor, Bryson Whitehead, Fabian Mendez, Easton McCoy, Alex Morris and Bryson King.
Head coach is Tim McCoy and assistant coaches are Ricardo Fernandez Jr., Bobby McGaughey and Roberto Mendez
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.