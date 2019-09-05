Openers haven’t been kind to the Lufkin Panthers in recent years. With three opening night losses in the last four seasons, the Panthers haven’t always started on the right foot.
However, they have made sure that losing doesn’t turn into a trend as they have bounced back with wins each time.
That includes erasing a 39-point deficit against Tyler Lee in a 52-49 win in 2015 and back-to-back blowout wins over Nacogdoches in each of the past two seasons.
The Panthers will look to continue that trend when they make the short trip to Nacogdoches to take on the Dragons on Friday night.
“Our mindset is definitely on going up there and getting a win,” Lufkin head coach Todd Quick said. “I’m sure they’re thinking the same thing there. It comes down to locking in and playing a full game.”
Nacogdoches is looking to bounce back from a loss of its own, a 17-14 setback against Kilgore in the season opener.
The Dragons held a late 14-10 lead in that game before Kilgore scored the game-winning score with 1:27 remaining. An interception on the next drive sealed the game.
Lufkin had its own chances in a 24-21 loss to Longview as it led in the fourth quarter before allowing a late touchdown to go along with a pair of stalled drives in Lobo territory.
“I think since the game we’ve done a good job of looking in the mirror,” Quick said. “That’s where the change has to start is in fixing ourselves. We can’t worry about what Nacogdoches is doing. We feel like we’ll be in good shape if we correct our own mistakes.”
Quick also said with Friday’s game being the first one of only four road games that the team needed to make the most of its opportunities.
“We have to get on a bus and do things the right way,” Quick said. “No matter where we’re playing, we have to execute better.”
Friday’s game is set for a 7:30 p.m. start.
