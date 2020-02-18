Miley Green and Kaylie Clark delivered the power at the plate and a pair of pitchers teamed up to keep the Lufkin Lady Panthers’ bats off balance as the Henderson Lady Lions rolled to a 13-2 win in the season opener at Morris Frank Park Monday night.
Green had a triple, two singles and three RBIs at and Clark had a triple, double, single and two RBIs for Henderson, which built an early 8-0 lead and coasted from there.
Holly Cooper led the way for the Lady Panthers at the plate with a two-run triple that got them on the board in the fifth inning. Ryleigh Mills added a double and Laney Currier, Chloe McCormick and Natalie Chavez each hit a single.
Madelaine Walk was spectacular for the Lady Lions in her four shutout innings of work, allowing three hits and no walks with eight strikeouts for the win.
Kloee Carroll pitched the final three innings, giving up two earned runs on two hits and three walks with five strikeouts.
Cooper started for the Lady Panthers and worked the first three innings, while taking the loss.
Halea Wells struck out seven over the final four innings.
Henderson flashed its hitting prowess at the plate from the opening inning when Clark drilled an RBI triple to left field that put the Lady Lions on the board. Maggie Dickerson drove her in on a groundout that made it 2-0.
Lufkin had its biggest threat of the early innings in the bottom of the frame, only to leave the bases loaded.
Henderson took advantage from there with Green hitting a clutch two-out single in the second inning for a 3-0 lead.
The Lady Lions began to open things up in the third inning as Clark walked and scored after three wild pitches. Washington was walked with the bases loaded and Jaci Taylor hit a sacrifice fly that made it 6-0.
Clark and Trinity Sledge smoked RBI doubles that made it 8-0 in the fourth inning.
Lufkin finally got on the scoreboard in the fifth inning as Currier and Ryleigh Mills were walked before Cooper roped her two-run triple that cut the margin to 8-2.
Henderson’s Green answered in the sixth inning with a two-run single and Moriah Guerrero’s RBI double in the seventh inning highlighted a three-run frame that made it 13-2.
Lufkin (0-1) will compete in the Hudson tournament at Kit McConnico Park starting on Thursday.
