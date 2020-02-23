I admit I was more than a little skeptical when the NBA announced its format for the All-Star Game.
The Kobe Bryant tribute seemed like a good idea. The rest of its seemed like a stretch.
Around 10:30 p.m. last Sunday, I had to admit I was wrong.
The format that seemed more like a math equation than a basketball game paid off.
By the time many fans were usually tuning out, it was time for them to tune in. With the help of that seemingly confusing format, the players looked like they actually had something to play for.
And after one of the most hotly contested all-star finishes, the format is certainly here to stay.
I’m sure when the season resumed a few days later, hardly anybody remembered the fact Team LeBron beat Team Giannis on an Anthony Davis free throw.
However, most will remember a seemingly trivial move that actually made the All-Star Game worth watching, even if only for a quarter.
Now the NBA will try to build on that momentum in the stretch run to the playoffs. With the Warriors out of the picture, the title chase is wide open.
In the West, the Los Angeles teams look like the frontrunners with the Lakers and Clippers featuring playoff-ready rosters.
Houston, Denver and Utah aren’t far behind, and the Mavericks appear to be on the doorstep of turning the corner under Luka Doncic.
In the East, it looks like a three-team race, even though the Heat, 76ers and Pacers might have something to say about that.
The defending champion Raptors haven’t seen the major dropoff that was expected when Kawhi Leonard left town. Milwaukee has stood above the rest of the NBA and Boston isn’t far behind.
That should lead to a fun race to the NBA title that has seemed to be more of a coronation for the Warriors over the last few years.
It won’t take long for the race to heat up as two of the biggest giants in the East square off on Tuesday night when Milwaukee visits Toronto.
The Bucks entered the break with only eight losses, while the Raptors had a 15-game winning streak snapped in the final game before All-Star Weekend.
Not much will be decided in the ultimate picture in this one, but it could be a fun preview of a potential Eastern Conference championship.
That game is set for 6:30 p.m. Tuesday and will be televised on TNT.
■ Pro basketball: Boston at L.A. Lakers, 2:30 p.m. today, ABC: Another Lakers/Celtics finals would be the NBA’s dream matchup. The Lakers are in the driver’s seat for the West’s top seed, while Boston is hovering among the top three seeds in the East.
■ Pro football: New York at St. Louis, 2 p.m. today, ESPN: For those still needing a football fix, the XFL has been able to get them through the weekends. St. Louis has gotten off to a decent start, while New York has been a near disaster.
■ College basketball: Louisville at Florida State, 6 p.m. Monday, ESPN: The ACC features some of the best teams in the nation. This matchup will be a good one to watch as fans start getting ready to fill out their brackets.
■ Pro basketball: Dallas at San Antonio, 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, ESPN: The Mavericks and Spurs are in different territory than they’ve been in previous years for opposite reasons. Dallas has surged its way out of a few bad seasons, while San Antonio is having a rare off year.
■ Pro basketball: Denver at L.A. Clippers, 9:30 p.m. Friday, ESPN: The Nuggets don’t get the fanfare of the rest of the top teams in the West, but they are almost as dangerous. This game is one between two teams jockeying for playoff positioning.
■ College basketball: Auburn at Kentucky, 2:45 p.m. Saturday, CBS: The SEC usually doesn’t get its recognition outside of Kentucky, but Bruce Pearl and the Tigers have changed that in recent years. They’ll look to continue their rise in a trip to Rupp Arena.
