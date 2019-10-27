If defense truly wins championships, the Lufkin Panthers like their chances. That was on display once again on Friday night when their defense put them on the verge of back-to-back district titles.
Going against a Magnolia West team that seemingly scores points against everybody, the Panthers’ defense was once again the Mustangs’ kryptonite.
Coming into Friday night’s game, the Mustangs had scored at least 40 points in 12 of the last 19 games spanning the last two seasons. They had also failed to scored less than 21 points on just one occasion. The lone exception was a 31-7 loss to Lufkin.
In Friday night’s rematch, Magnolia West never even came close to that total.
Add in an offense that ran for 348 yards, and Magnolia West never stood a chance.
While Lufkin’s win didn’t officially clinch a district title, the 8-5A DI crown is a mere formality, even if head coach Todd Quick wasn’t ready to admit it yet.
“We still have to go win,” Quick said. “We don’t need to be on a roller coaster with ups and downs when the playoffs get here. We’ve got to be steady every week.”
The Panthers can officially clinch that district title when they make the trip to Conroe’s Moorhead Stadium to face Caney Creek on Friday night. A win in that game would officially make the Panthers back-to-back district champions.
Here is a look back at Friday’s win.
Defense: Lufkin expected to have its hands full against an offense that averaged 500 yards per contest. Instead the Panthers made it look easy.
On Magnolia West’s last drive of the night, the Mustangs drove 75 yards on 10 plays, culminating with their only touchdown of the game.
Prior to that, Magnolia West had 36 yards on 35 plays.
The domination was thorough with Magnolia West running for 43 yards on 34 carries while passing for 68 yards.
Kalen Park recorded a sack on the first drive of the night and the Panthers harassed QB Tristan Brady throughout the night.
He finished with 22 yards on 3-of-9 passing before backup QB Brock Dalton completed his only two passes for 46 yards and a touchdown after subs were put in for both teams.
Lufkin’s biggest test over the next two weeks will be in staying sharp before the playoffs as Caney Creek and Waller shouldn’t offer much of a test as offenses that rank near the bottom of the district.
Offense: Lufkin’s offense has been unstoppable throughout the last month thanks mostly to a dynamic passing game.
On Friday night, Caleb Berry and the offensive line showed they can carry the load as well.
Berry has missed much of the season with an injury, but he looked to be fully healthy on Friday night.
He finished the night with 212 yards and three touchdowns on just 17 carries. The other Lufkin running backs were almost as good on the way to a 348-yard rushing performance.
Jordan Moore was efficient once again even without putting up another 300-yard game. He had 155 yards and two touchdowns on 14-of-20 passing while also running for two scores.
Playing against a team that scores points with the best of competition, Lufkin’s offense expected to need a big night for the win.
The big night was there. The defense made sure a shootout wasn’t necessary.
Special teams: It was once again an uneventful night for Lufkin’s special teams, which were most effective in preventing any long returns after scoring seven touchdowns and a field goal.
Caleb Encarnacion was perfect on his six extra point tries and a 37-yard field goal and Ja’Lynn Polk just missed putting his only punt attempt inside the 20.
