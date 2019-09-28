On a night the Lufkin Panthers were nowhere near their best, a dominating first half from the defense and a huge second half from Jordan Moore and Christian Reggie were more than enough to overpower the Willis Wildkats on their way to a 42-13 win in the District 8-5A DI opener at John Outlaw Memorial Field at Abe Martin Stadium on Friday.
The win was the third straight for the Panthers to go along with a strong start to district action. However, shortly after a comfortable win, Lufkin head coach Todd Quick emphasized the need for improvement.
“We didn’t play very good or smart and it looked like we weren’t well coached,” Quick said. “We have to get that fixed. We’re a better team than that, and these kids know it.”
The Lufkin defense held its own against a Willis offense that led the district in yardage and passing yards coming into the night.
Willis finished the night with 245 yards, with most of that coming in the second half.
“We ended up getting them off the field for a lot of the game, then we got tired at the end,” Quick said. “We were able to get pressure on them in a few different ways. We have to get better all around on both sides of the ball.”
Moore and Reggie proved to be the difference for the Panthers on the offensive side of the ball. Moore finished with a career-high 369 yards and four touchdowns on 28-of-39 passing. He also ran for two more scores.
Reggie finished the night with 12 catches for 151 yards and a pair of scores. Kelton Wright added three catches for 93 yards and two touchdowns.
“(Reggie) is a ball player,” Quick said. “He’s a flat liner in he doesn’t get too high or too low. He’s going to make the plays when we need them. (Moore) wasn’t really good in the first half, but when we spread it out in the second half, we got going like we thought we should have earlier.”
With the Panthers struggling to find their stride on offense, the defense dominated a first half in which it held Willis to 54 total yards.
That included just 13 passing yards for the Wildkats.
Jamarcus Ingram set the tone for the night when he put a big hit on Willis QB Steele Bardwell for a sack on the second play of the game.
That three-and-out set up a short field for the Panthers when Moore hit Wright on a short slant toward the middle. He then cut to the sideline to finish off a 32-yard touchdown run 3:25 into the game. Jerrin Thompson converted the two-point conversion on a run to the corner of the end zone that made it 8-0.
Even with the Panthers’ offense struggling through the majority of the next quarter, Willis couldn’t come close to pulling even thanks to a dominating Pack defense.
The Panthers finally hit their stride midway through the second quarter when Moore connected on a 42-yard pass to Wright.
That set up a short field goal for Caleb Encarnacion. However, after booting the field goal, Willis was called for an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty that gave the Panthers a shot at a touchdown.
They made the most of it with Moore running in for a 2-yard score for a 15-0 lead.
The Panthers’ special teams helped set up the next score when a blocked punt gave them good field position once again.
Moore hit a wide-open Wright for a 6-yard touchdown pass that made the score 22-0 at halftime.
Willis finally found the end zone in the third quarter as a Lufkin turnover gave the Wildkats the ball in Lufkin territory. Johnny McHenry’s 7-yard touchdown run made it 22-6 before a 2-point try came up short.
That seemed to serve as a wakeup call for Lufkin’s offense as it drove 90 yards on just six plays before Moore found Reggie for a 7-yard touchdown that made it 29-6 late in the third quarter.
On the drive, Moore completed all five of his passes for 81 yards and also added a 9-yard run.
Willis answered with a long drive that culminated with a 5-yard McHenry run that brought the deficit to 29-13 with 9:43 left In the game.
Following that touchdown, Reggie’s big night continued with a 25-yard touchdown pass in which he took a short toss and made some nice moves on his way to the end zone, making the score 36-13.
After a defensive stop, Lufkin added one final score on a Moore sneak from 1 yard out that upped the margin to 42-13 with 5:33 left in the game.
