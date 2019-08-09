While the Lufkin Panthers have to wait until Monday morning to get official varsity workouts underway, the Diboll Lumberjacks and Huntington Red Devils hit the practice field earlier this week.
With Diboll coming off a breakout season and Huntington building on its first playoff appearance in school history, both teams are optimistic about the upcoming year. However, they both know there is plenty of work ahead of them before their respective season openers on Aug. 30.
Due to new UIL rules, coaches had a limited amount of time for instruction during the summer in addition to voluntary workouts by the players.
“We had about 95 percent of our varsity kids here in the summer,” Diboll head coach Blake Morrison said before the team’s first workout on Monday. “The underclassmen were a little less. I would say it was a pretty average summer.
“With camps, work and everything else, different kids were out at different times. The main thing was not getting anybody hurt and coming back in shape.”
Huntington is starting its first season under head coach Josh Colvert, who took over for Jim Kerbow when he took the Itasca job in May.
He said the leadership on the team is one that should be beneficial when they hit the practice field earlier this week.
“We’ve got our core group of leaders who were here every day,” Colvert said. “This senior group is not only talented, but they’re hard working. They set the example for the rest of the program.”
Both teams are coming off of banner seasons. The Diboll Lumberjacks finished with a 10-2 record that included a 31-26 playoff win over Buna.
“That’s something that hasn’t happened in a while,” Morrison said. “We’re building with a good group that has potential, but every year is a new year.”
Meanwhile, the Red Devils are coming off a historical season in which they claimed their first playoff appearance.
One of the team’s primary goals is making sure playoff appearances become expected rather than surprises.
“That was great to make the playoffs, but making the playoffs is what we consider the minimum now” Colvert said. “Hard work and success go hand in hand. That’s the only way to get better.”
Diboll will go through one more week of practice before scrimmaging at Splendora on Aug. 16.
The Lumberjacks host Livingston in a scrimmage on Aug. 23. The season opener is set for Aug. 30 when they host Bridge City.
Huntington will host Corrigan-Camden in a scrimmage on Aug. 16 before playing at San Augustine in a scrimmage on Aug. 22. The Red Devils open the season by hosting Warren on Aug. 30. Huntington will play at Diboll on Sept. 6.
