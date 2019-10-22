My wife has always had a pretty good idea of a perfect present, so I certainly wasn’t complaining when she treated me to the big Astros game.
Field passes before the game to take in batting practice mixed with great seats for the main event showed she just might love me after all.
Barb, who was my girlfriend at the time, pulled out all the stops in making my day as special as possible.
As most of you know by now, the game lived up to all expectations.
A sure-fire Astros win was spoiled by a home run for the Bad Guys in the ninth inning that shook up both the crowd and the Houston players.
Of course I wasn’t worried when the perfect player stepped to the plate at the perfect time.
As you know by now, that player was Jose Altuve, a player who somehow is still known as much for his size as his ability.
With the game on the line, Altuve stepped to the plate and gave the swing Astros’ fans have come to appreciate.
As he let his swing loose, the ball took off.
On the ground and to the shortstop.
A somewhat routine fielder’s choice ended a 6-5 loss to the Oakland A’s in a May 24, 2013, game at Minute Maid Park.
Not exactly the swing you thought I was writing about?
That’s OK.
This at-bat came long before the days of the superhero Astros’ fans have come to love.
Back then, Altuve was simply trying to make his mark on a team that eventually lost 111 games.
In front of a Friday night crowd of approximately 15,000 fans, he was frustrated he couldn’t send the hometown fans to the house with smiles on their faces.
OK. I might have stretched the truth a little. Maybe this wasn’t the exact at bat Astros’ fans are talking about right now.
This past Saturday night, Altuve stepped back to that same plate with the stakes risen slightly higher.
The circumstances were somewhat the same even though this was a different world both Altuve and the Astros were living in.
D.J. LeMahieu’s two-run homer left the Astros on the ropes. (For the record, it was a three-run homer by Oakland’s Chris Young that sealed the Astros’ fate six years earlier).
Altuve was back in the same spot with the stakes slightly raised.
This time, Aroldis Chapman stood in his way.
And this time, Altuve didn’t miss.
The Astros’ tiny slugger launched a hanging slider for a game-winning home run. The fans went nuts even before the ball bounced off the wall and onto the field.
Houston was headed back to the World Series and the Yankees were headed back to the Bronx.
As I cheered him on from my living room, I remembered that day in front of a half-full Minute Maid Park.
Times had changed. Results were the opposite. But something tells me Jose Altuve was still the same guy my wife and I watched on a spring day just before the dog days of the 2013 season.
The only difference was that this time he was carrying a city and an organization to heights he only could have dreamed of six years earlier.
I saw highlights of his teammates mugging him at home plate. I heard him give the credit to everyone else but himself.
And at the end of the night, I saw how his face had an even bigger smile when he hugged his daughter after the game than when he rounded the bases for one of the biggest homers in MLB history.
The 2013 and 2019 me joined together to understand exactly how special this young man was.
The crowds and spotlight multiplied, but even now, Jose Altuve is still Jose Altuve.
And for that simple fact, Astros’ fans, including myself, should consider themselves lucky.
As the World Series starts tonight, sit back and enjoy what you’re seeing both from Altuve and the Astros.
These times won’t last forever. But thanks to Altuve and the rest of a truly special Astros’ team, the memories certainly will.
