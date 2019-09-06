The Diboll Lumberjacks and Huntington Red Devils entered the 2019 season with some of their highest expectations in recent memory.
In the opening week, Diboll flashed some of that potential, while Huntington stumbled out of the starting blocks.
Both teams will turn the page on those games as they renew an old rivalry in Diboll tonight. The rivalry has been owned by Diboll throughout its history, including last season’s 55-0 win in Huntington.
That was part of a season-opening eight game winning streak for the Lumberjacks. Huntington put that loss behind it to make the postseason.
A return to the postseason won’t be decided tonight, but the Red Devils could build some much-needed momentum.
Garrett Chancellor was strong in his first start as a sophomore as he threw for 215 yards and a touchdown on 13-of-24 passing, numbers that could have been even better without some untimely drops.
Andrew Faulk was another playmaker as he had six catches for 88 yards and a touchdown.
However, that wasn’t quite enough to put the Red Devils over the top in a 27-17 loss to Warren.
Getting into the win column won’t be an easy task against a Diboll team that comfortably won a game in which it wasn’t quite at its best.
Daris McMillan had a pair of touchdown runs and also caught a scoring pass from Dylan Maskunas.
That effort, combined with a defense that lost its shutout late in the fourth quarter, led to a lopsided 27-7 win over the Bridge City Cardinals.
The Lumberjacks will look for more of the same in tonight’s home opener, which is slated for a 7:30 start.
Trinity (0-1) at Groveton (1-0) — The Indians were so impressive in an opening 53-26 win over Lovelady that they were named Dave Campbell’s Texas Football’s Class 2A Team of the Week.
Groveton liked its balance with Cade Steubing throwing for 203 yards and Trenton Torregrossa running for 99 more.
That was enough for Groveton to build a big second-quarter lead before coasting to the win.
Next up for Groveton is a matchup against a Trinity team that led Corrigan-Camden until late in the third quarter before surrendering 24 unanswered points for a 31-12 loss.
Kickoff for tonight’s game in Groveton is set for 7:30 p.m.
Corrigan-Camden (1-0) at Centerville (0-1) — It wasn’t always smooth sailing, but a young and determined Corrigan-Camden team got the job done in a 31-12 win over Trinity.
Hardy Baldwin scored three touchdowns on the ground in leading the Bulldogs to the win.
Trinity held a 12-7 lead, but Corrigan-Camden answered with 24 straight points.
Baldwin scored two of his touchdowns and Jaylon Hunt had another that helped the Bulldogs pull away.
Corrigan-Camden will go after a 2-0 start tonight when it travels to face a Trinity team that dropped a 34-14 decision to Elkhart in the opener.
Kickoff for tonight’s game is set for 7:30.
