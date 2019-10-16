Sports editor Josh Havard held a question-and-answer session with Lufkin head coach Todd Quick on Tuesday afternoon. The Panthers improved to 5-1 on the season and 3-0 in district action with a 31-21 win over College Station on Friday night. Lufkin plays at Tomball at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Q Other than the win, what were you most pleased with from the team in Friday’s win over College Station?
A I thought the offensive line did a really good job of closing out the game. In the latter part of the second half, we were able to roll off some long drives and get a bunch of first downs. In addition to us eventually putting up touchdowns, that let us control the game and run the clock out with them not having the ball. Any time you can close out a game in victory formation, that’s a good thing.
Q Each of the last two contests have been one-score games in the final quarter. What has been the key for the team in closing out those wins?
A We’ve talked about it all year but really emphasized the last three weeks of playing a full four quarters of football. When you put yourself in a position to win at the end, you’ve got to close it out. They understand that all these games aren’t going to be blowouts, so if you do things the right way at the end of games, you can get rewarded. I’ve been really proud of how the kids have handled these games.
Q How vital has it been for the team to have a variety of players step up with big plays at the end of the last two wins?
A That’s really been the key. Having a bunch of people step up at the end, whether it’s turnovers, tackles or first downs, has been huge. We want guys to be ready when it’s their time. It’s a blessing to have a bunch of kids that want that role. There are certainly players who don’t want any part of that. We tell them big-time players make big-time plays in big-time games.
Q What was your overall impression of the defense in keeping College Station off balance for much of the night?
A I thought we did a really good job of setting the tempo in the first half. There was one play on a slant where we missed an alignment, they had the perfect play and they made us pay for it. Other than that, I was pleased with how we played.
The kids didn’t get rattled out there even when things didn’t totally go our way.
