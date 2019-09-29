There was plenty to like about the Lufkin Panthers’ district-opening win over the Willis Wildkats.
Lufkin held Willis to 54 yards and no points on 28 snaps in the first half. After the break, Lufkin’s offense flashed its best passing attack of the season.
The Panthers scored touchdowns on each of their four trips inside the 20-yard line, and by the time the night was over, the Panthers had a 42-13 win that never seemed in doubt.
In between those positives, Lufkin head coach Todd Quick found plenty of room for improvement, starting with a rushing attack that was held to 30 yards on 25 rushes. Lufkin also converted just 2-of-10 third-down conversions.
The defense gave up a pair of touchdowns and 191 yards after the break, and Lufkin also lost the turnover battle.
“There are a lot of things we have to be better at,” Quick said. “That’s not the team we’re capable of being. We know we have to get it fixed.”
The good news for Lufkin is that type of game came at the right time. While Willis isn’t expected to challenge for the playoffs, the Panthers are about to embark on a stretch of four straight games against postseason contenders that starts with Friday night’s trip to Magnolia.
Lufkin undoubtedly has the talent to win the District 8-5A DI crown. Now they’ll look to clean up a few missteps that could prove costly both in district and in the playoffs.
Here is a look back at Friday’s win.
Offense: With a shifting offensive line and starting running back Caleb Berry missing his third straight game due to an injury, the Panthers never got a ground game going against Willis.
Lufkin running backs KeShawn Clark and A.J. Montgomery were held to 39 yards on 19 carries, an average of just over two yards per rush. The only two rushing touchdowns came from Jordan Moore.
The Panthers know they’ll have to solve some of those issues in order to be serious contenders down the stretch.
On a positive note, Moore and the Lufkin receiving corps showed the type of damage they’re capable of.
Moore threw for a career-high 369 yards and four touchdowns on 28-of-39 passing.
Three different Lufkin receivers caught passes for more than 85 yards. Christian Reggie led the way with 151 yards and two touchdowns on 12 catches.
Kelton Wright caught three passes for 93 yards and two touchdowns and Ja’Lynn Polk had seven catches for 88 yards.
If Lufkin can find any sort of ground game, that passing attack could become even more of a threat.
Defense: Despite allowing a pair of touchdowns in the second half, it was a good night for the Lufkin defense against a Willis offense that led the district in yards entering the night.
Willis’ first touchdown came on a short field after a Lufkin turnover, and both scores came within five minutes of each other.
For the most part, the Panthers were able to take away Willis’ short passing game as Steele Bardwell completed only 13-of-35 passes for 147 yards.
That forced Willis into going to the ground game, which didn’t yield much more success.
The Wildkats finished the night with 98 rushing yards on 31 attempts.
Lufkin’s next test will come against a Magnolia team that is 3-0 on the year while scoring at least 31 points in each of its three wins.
Special teams: The Panthers’ special teams unit continued to be a good one as a blocked punt led to a Lufkin score.
One of the few sore spots for the Panthers came on a snap that sailed over Polk’s head that led to a zero-yard punt despite an outstanding effort from receiver/punter Polk.
He averaged 38 yards on his other four punts, including one that was pinned inside the Willis 20.
The Panthers will play at Magnolia at 7:30 Friday night.
