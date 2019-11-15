As the District 8-5A DI champion, the Lufkin Panthers earned both a playoff game and the right to play the fourth-place team from District 7-5A DI.
The home field advantage is a welcome bonus for a team that thrives in front of the home crowd.
However, the fourth-place opponent has little resemblance to a team sneaking into the playoffs.
The Texas High Tigers are entering the postseason on a three-game winning streak that includes a 41-14 demolition of West Mesquite in the regular-season finale.
“They might be the best fourth-place team in the state,” Lufkin head coach Todd Quick said. “We’re going to have to be ready to play because they’re good.”
For many, that sounds like typical coach speak in order to avoid a letdown. When it comes to Texas High, it may be the truth.
Texas High played without starting QB Rian Cellers for three weeks. In that span, the Tigers went 0-3 with losses to John Tyler (16-0), McKinney North (62-41) and Mesquite Poteet (55-10).
Since his return, the Tigers have reeled off three must-wins against Sherman (27-14), Wylie East (40-13) and West Mesquite. Outside of that three-game losing streak, Texas High has a 6-1 overall record.
“Without injuries and their quarterback missing games, I really think they would have been playing for the district title,” Quick said.” This is a very talented team.”
Texas High’s offense revolves around Cellers, who threw for 197 yards and two touchdowns with no interceptions in last week’s win.
“He’s a talented quarterback that is dangerous and slippery,” Quick said. “He’s good at extending the play and making something happen. He’s what makes them go offensively.”
He is far from the only threat on the team. His top receiving target is Kobe Webster, who caught four passes for 110 yards and two scores last week.
That goes without mentioning Tracy Cooper, a workhorse in the backfield who ran for 193 yards and four touchdowns last week.
“Offensively, their scheme is sort of like what you’d see with a Magnolia West or a College Station,” Quick said. “They’ll use one-, two- or three-back systems. They’ve got good team speed and they can run it or throw it depending on what look we give them.”
The Tigers racked up 476 yards of offense in last week’s win, which was virtually decided by halftime when Texas High built a 34-0 advantage.
However, that only told half the story as the Tigers forced eight turnovers. LaJontae Wrightner and Marquavis Fisher each picked off two passes, while Jalen Jones and Caleb Arnold each had an interception.
For the night, Texas High limited West Mesquite to 221 yards.
As good as the secondary is, Quick said the defensive line may be the strength of the team. Clayton Smith leads the way along with Jaylen Green.
“Their front line is very active and their secondary is really good,” Quick said. “Offensively, we have to figure out what they’re trying to take away and take what they give us. We’ve done a good job of that lately and we need to keep doing that.”
The winner of tonight’s game will advance to the area round of the playoffs to face the Frisco Independence (9-2), which was a 43-28 winner over Mansfield Timberview (6-5) on Friday night.
Kickoff for tonight’s game is set for 7.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.