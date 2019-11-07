A week ago, the District 8-5A DI standings looked like they could be set in stone by this past Friday night.
Tomball had other plans as a 42-35 win College Station left the final playoff spot open headed into the regular-season finale.
College Station, Magnolia and Magnolia West are currently in a second-place tie at 4-2, while Tomball is a game back at 3-3.
Magnolia is locked into one of those playoff spots before a matchup with Caney Creek, while Magnolia West is also in the playoffs thanks to holding the tiebreaker over Tomball.
That leaves College Station and Tomball fighting for 8-5A DI’s final playoff spot.
College Station could lock up that playoff spot with a home win over Magnolia West.
A Magnolia West win, combined with a Tomball win over Willis, would put College Station and Tomball in a fourth-place tie. In that scenario, Tomball would make the playoffs thanks to last week’s win over College Station.
That would also surprisingly leave College Station out of the postseason.
Regardless of Friday’s results, it should be a fun finish for district teams on Friday night.
Here is a look at this week’s slate of games.
Lufkin (8-1, 6-0) at Waller (0-8, 0-6) — In a game with no playoff implications, both teams still have a little something riding on the final outcome.
The Panthers would like to complete a perfect district run while running their winning streak to nine games and keeping some momentum for the playoffs.
Waller would like to avoid a winless season.
This past week, Lufkin pummeled Caney Creek in 58-0 fashion. The story of the night was once again the Lufkin defense, which has allowed 81 points in six district games. A good portion of that output has come with the starters watching from the sidelines.
Jordan Moore continued his efficient play as the district’s leading passer as he has thrown for 2,272 yards and 19 touchdowns. Just as important is the running of Caleb Berry, who could be the district’s most dangerous running back in the playoffs.
For Waller, the Bulldogs have lost three district games by 16 points.
However, a road win in Lufkin seems like quite a tall task to salvage the regular season.
Magnolia West (5-4, 4-2) at College Station (6-3, 4-2) — College Station’s loss to Tomball threw quite a curve into the district standings.
In a game that was tied in the last two minutes, a long Tomball touchdown left College Station’s playoff hopes in doubt.
Kolbe Cashion led College Station with 163 yards on 21 carries to go along with 41 yards and a touchdown on four receptions. Austin Sosa threw for 96 yards and accounted for four touchdowns.
College Station now has a big-time test on its hands against a Magnolia West team that was handled easily in a matchup of crosstown rivals.
After pulling within 14-9 late in the first half on a 10-yard touchdown pass from Tristan Brady to Trey Leggett, Magnolia West didn’t find the scoreboard again until the game was out of hand.
Brady finished the night with 149 passing yards and 39 rushing yards. Nick Joseph led the rushing attack with 87 yards on five carries and Leggett added four receptions for 50 yards.
While Magnolia West is in the playoffs, a win would provide some needed momentum along with improving its playoff seeding.
Tomball (4-5, 3-3) at Willis (3-6, 2-4) — It was quite a night for Tomball as a memorable finish kept its playoff hopes alive.
Hunter Dunn provided the final highlight when he hit Jake Johnson for a 75-yard touchdown pass in the final minute for a 42-35 win.
Dunn eventually finished the night with 352 yards on 14-of-24 passing.
Before hoping for a College Station loss, Tomball will need to take care of its own business against Willis, which has won two of its previous three games.
Steele Bardwell led Willis with 299 yards and three touchdowns on 17-of-28 passing. Josh King added eight receptions for 152 yards.
Caney Creek (2-7, 1-5) at Magnolia (6-3, 4-2) — Magnolia is a team looking like a tough out in the playoffs.
This past Friday night, Magnolia was unstoppable throughout the game with Travis Moore throwing for 199 yards and rushing for 81. Mitch Hall added 162 yards on 25 carries. Moore hit Ben Colligan on a 39-yard touchdown pass just before the half and Magnolia wasn’t tested the rest of the way.
That helped Magnolia erase the memories of missing out on the playoffs last season despite being competitive in every contest.
Magnolia shouldn’t have a problem keeping up that momentum against a Caney Creek that was overwhelmed by Lufkin in a 58-0 decision on its own Senior Night.
