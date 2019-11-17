Even before Lufkin’s playoff opener, head coach Todd Quick warned Texas High was anything but a normal fourth-place team.
The numbers seemed to point in that direction for a team that lost only one game with its starting quarterback on the field. As it turns out, the Tigers proved that on the field as well by capturing a double-overtime thriller over the Panthers in Lufkin.
It was a night of what ifs for the Panthers, who had their chances to advance past the first round.
Lufkin drove deep inside Texas High territory with a chance to take a two-score lead in the fourth quarter, but after lining up for a field goal, an incomplete pass kept the Tigers within scoring range.
They eventually took advantage by tying the game.
Then in the second overtime, Lufkin found itself four yards away from a potential winning touchdown, only to have a play in the Wildcat formation turned away before a trick play also went for a loss.
That left a scramble on the final play that resulted in an interception.
For the second straight season, the Panthers found themselves among the state’s Top 5 teams before an early playoff loss.
It will be a tough one to take for a group that won nine straight games with the only previous loss coming against a Longview team that is one of the favorites to take the 6A crown.
The Panthers are also losing some top-level talent, headlined by Texas-bound Jerrin Thompson and Texas Tech-bound Ja’Lynn Polk.
Despite those losses, Lufkin will have enough returning starters to make itself a legitimate threat in whatever district it ends up in after realignment.
That will leave the Panthers with another chance to prove themselves when the postseason hits.
Here is a quick glance at what Lufkin could look like next season.
Offense — Understandably Lufkin didn’t look quite the same after Polk went down with a broken collarbone in the ninth game of the season.
Lufkin still managed to put up points, although it had to work harder to find different ways to move the ball.
With Polk heading to Lubbock in January, that will be a preview of what next year could look like.
The good news for Lufkin is it has enough returning talent that the cupboard isn’t bare on the offensive side of the ball.
The optimism starts with Jordan Moore, who has the chance to take serious aim at the Lufkin record book.
His 2,894 passing yards were the third most in school history. Another season of that magnitude would make him the most prolific passer in Lufkin school history.
He also has plenty of returning talent around him.
Christian Reggie, A.J. Montgomery and Kelton Wright will be returning starters. With Polk out of the playoff game, those receivers combined for 19 catches, 342 yards and three touchdowns.
Samuel Flack, who stepped in as a starting tight end late in the season, is also returning.
The Panthers also hope to get a full season from Caleb Berry, who missed much of the first half of the season but still finished with 820 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns. He has already received Division I offers
Trent Mosby Alex Pruitt and William McCall return on the offensive line, meaning the Panthers return nine of the 11 starters from Friday night’s game.
The loss of Polk is one that can’t be overlooked. The standout senior was good in his sophomore and junior seasons.
This year, he was great. A quick glance at the record book shows exactly how great he was.
He leaves Lufkin ranked second in all-time receptions at 131. Houston Texans’ receiver Keke Coutee has the all-time record with 195.
His 2,412 career receiving yards put him second on the all-time list, trailing only Coutee’s 2,739. He passed Dez Bryant in the last game of his high school career.
His 24 career touchdowns trail only Coutee and Bryant.
In addition, his 1,050 receiving yards were the fourth highest in school history. His 244 yards against Tomball set a Lufkin regulation record.
His loss won’t be an easy one to take, but the Panthers have enough returning talent that they can potentially be an even better offense in 2020.
Defense — As tough as the Polk loss is on the offensive side, the loss of Thompson may be an even bigger blow to the defense.
Thompson is a four-year letterman for the Panthers and he was the unquestioned leader of the defense. He will enroll at Texas in January where he is sure to be a major part of the Longhorns’ scheme.
In short, he’s the type of player that simply can’t be replaced.
His loss won’t be the only one for the defense. On the defensive line, the Panthers lose Romel Garcia but will return Tavaris Owens, Kayson Elijah and Wilburn Smallwood.
That group did a phenomenal job of replacing what might have been the best defensive line in the state in 2017.
At the linebacker position, Lufkin loses Darrick Turner, Kalen Park and Terry Johnson, three players who will be tough to replace. Khaden Maxie is the only returning starter from Friday’s game.
The biggest loss on Lufkin’s defense will be felt in the secondary where they are losing their entire starting rotation.
At safety, Tre Odom is a likely DI player next season along with teammate Thompson. Nicco Hood, Christian Stafford and Damarquise Garner will also graduate after seeing significant playing time.
Julian Diaz, Charlie Arnold and Deon Calhoun are players that saw playing time this season who will see bigger roles next year.
In total, the Panthers will return four defensive players who started in the season finale.
That will leave some major holes to fill on a defense that allowed an average of 15 points per game.
Another strong defensive season will be a tough task, although over the past three years, the Panthers have still found a way to make things work.
On the special teams side, Caleb Encarnacion will be back for his senior season where he will be the first option both as a punter and a kicker.
Lufkin loses Polk, who was stellar at punter, along with deep snapper Austin McCarroll.
