Former Huntington head coach Ken Loyd will be among eight entering the Class of 2020 Texas High School Basketball Hall of Fame, which was announced earlier this week.
Loyd was a head boys basketball coach for more than 40 years at both Huntington and Avinger. He led the Red Devils to the state championship in 1974 before leading Avinger to a title three years later. Loyd added a third state title with Avinger in 1996.
He finished his career with 851 wins. Loyd also served as the president of the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches in 1981-82.
Four players and four coaches are entering this year’s Hall of Fame class.
The players that will be added are Bill Doty, Erin Grant, Stacy Stephens and Robert Zamora. These players participated in the state tournament a total of 13 times, winning six state championships. The coaches that will be joining are Carl Allen, Buddy Hawkins, Loyd and Samantha Morrow. Cumulatively, these coaches made 76 playoff appearances and won 11 state championships.
“These players and coaches in the Class of 2020 are among the best of the best,” TABC executive director Rick Sherley said. “They exemplify excellence both on and off the court, resulting in positive impacts on their school and Texas high school basketball.”
Among the other players entering the Hall of Fame class was Winnsboro’s Stephens.
Stephens played against the Hudson Lady Hornets in their back-to-back state tournament appearances in 1998 and 1999. In 1998, Stephens had nine points and eight rebounds in Winnsboro’s 54-50 win in the state semifinals.
The following year, she had six points and 18 rebounds in Winnsboro’s 56-48 win over Hudson in the state championship game.
Hawkins, who is joining Stephens in the Hall of Fame class, was the head coach of that Winnsboro team, which eventually won three straight state championships. He finished with more than 800 career coaching wins.
