It’s an exercise that is almost as futile as it is fun. Prior to any major sports season, J.P. Heath (voice of the Rice Owls but more importantly my longtime friend) gathers up predictions on how our favorite teams will finish up the season.
The exercise usually comes with us predicting the records of our favorite teams along with the title matchup and the eventual champion. At the end of the season, we’ll see exactly how much we did or didn’t know a few months earlier.
For baseball season, we spice it up a little and added my now 11-year-old daughter and Astros’ fanatic Spring to the mix.
This past Monday, I got the dreaded update on the baseball season.
My predictions went as follows: Astros record (101-61), Rangers record (69-93), World Series prediction (Astros over Nationals).
J.P.’s were: Astros (92-70), Rangers (70-92), World Series prediction (Cubs over Astros).
Spring: Astros (162-0), Rangers (0-162), World Series prediction (Astros over whatever poor souls happen to be standing in their path, possibly by forfeit).
Actual records: Astros (107-55), Rangers (78-84), World Series (to be decided).
As is usually the case, our predictions went anywhere from vaguely good to totally misguided. As for Spring, the next time she predicts either an Astros’ loss or a Rangers’ win, it will also be the first time she does so.
J.P.’s prediction didn’t even make the postseason and their coach is already out the door.
All of that is a long way of pointing out that even the experts really don’t have any idea of what’s going on. Of course, we are far from experts.
Outside of the Patriots playing in January and the Mariners being done in September, there aren’t many sure bets in sports anymore.
And anyone that keeps up with our weekly Pickin’ and Grinnin’ matchups this season knows I’ve got no clue of exactly what is going to happen.
That won’t stop us from clicking on articles from the so-called experts to predict the future. I’ll admit I’m just as guilty as anyone else of doing the same exact thing.
So as the baseball playoffs gear up this weekend, enjoy every inning for what it’s worth.
Just don’t put too much stock into what the so-called experts say.
The MLB playoffs will continue today with a pair of National League games scheduled. Games can be seen on FOX, TBS, ESPN and the MLB Network.
Here is a look at what the rest of the sports world has to offer this week.
Auto racing: Drydene 400, 1 p.m. today, NBC: Chase Elliott rallied for a win in last week’s playoff race. Now the NASCAR circuit heads to Dover for the Drydene 400.
Pro football: Atlanta at Houston, noon today, FOX: Even without Cam Newton, the Texans couldn’t manage to steal a home win against the Panthers. They’ll look to get back on track against the Falcons, who have sputtered out of the starting blocks.
Pro football: Green Bay at Dallas, 3:25 p.m. today, FOX: The Cowboys’ first step into some real competition came away with less than stellar results against the Drew Brees-less New Orleans Saints. They’ll get another chance to prove themselves against Aaron Rodgers and the Packers.
Pro football: Cleveland at San Francisco, 7:15 p.m. Monday, ESPN: Baker Mayfield and the Browns looked more like playoff contenders last week. Now they’ll get to go against the undefeated 49ers.
Pro football: N.Y. Giants at New England, 7:20 p.m. Thursday, FOX: Nobody can be happier about Eli Manning’s benching than the Patriots. If not for the younger Manning, the Patriots could have added two more titles to their total. Now they’ll get their first crack at Daniel Jones in this Thursday night matchup.
College football: Oklahoma vs. Texas, 11 a.m. Saturday, FOX: Texas took last year’s regular matchup only to fall in the rematch in the Big 12 title game. They’ll look to derail the Sooners’ playoff hopes in what should be another shootout.
College football: Alabama at Texas A&M, 2:30 p.m. Saturday, CBS: The Aggies’ brutal schedule continues when they host Alabama. The Crimson Tide have soared in the early going.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.