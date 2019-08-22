As far as football action goes, the Lufkin Panthers know Friday’s scrimmage will have little to do with their ultimate 2019 record. However, there was still plenty of excitement in the air as the team closed in on end of the second week of summer workouts.
Lufkin will make the short trip to Huntsville to scrimmage the Hornets at 6:30 p.m. Friday night. The scrimmage will feature a set of controlled plays along with some special teams work before the teams play each other in two quarters of game-like conditions.
The excitement for the Panthers came more in preparing to see some new faces after going against each other since the spring.
“We spent four weeks in the spring hitting each other then weren’t able to hit anything last week,” Lufkin head coach Todd Quick said. “This is the first chance we’ve had to hit somebody else, so the kids get excited about that.”
The focus for the Panthers this week has required little game planning for a Huntsville team expected to compete for a Class 5A Division II title.
Although plenty of athleticism will be on display on both sides of the ball, neither team is likely to dive too far into the playbook with the regular season opener a week away.
“We’re still just focusing on us,” Quick said. “We want to work on getting ourselves better as a team. Once we get out there, we’ll make some adjustments according to what we see.”
Quick said the Panthers have a good idea about their starting rotation, although they are still looking for depth at various positions.
Scrimmage action allows coaches to get a better idea of their rotation before the season starts.
“We know who we’ve got for our first 22,” Quick said. “The main key in any scrimmage is staying healthy. But we want to look at how guys handle getting out there against somebody else.”
Friday’s scrimmage will take place at the field at Huntsville High School. The freshman and JV teams will begin at 5 p.m. with the varsity starting at approximately 6:30.
Following Friday’s scrimmage, Huntsville opens the season against Lufkin’s district rival, Willis, on Aug. 30. Lufkin opens the season at home against Longview on Aug. 30.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.