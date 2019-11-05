The Lufkin Panthers and Diboll Lumberjacks wrapped up their respective district titles this past Friday night with a pair of dominating wins.
Lufkin hammered an overmatched Caney Creek squad, while Diboll overwhelmed a Franklin squad that entered the week as a Top 10 opponent.
For those efforts, both teams held on to their respective No. 5 rankings in the latest Dave Campbell’s Texas Football poll, which was released on Monday afternoon.
The Panthers, which won their eighth straight game and moved to 6-0 in district, kept their place in rankings that were unchanged in the first six positions.
Frisco Lone Star maintained its spot atop the rankings, followed by Shadow Creek, Denton Ryan, Highland Park, Lufkin and Cedar Park.
San Antonio Wagner and Abilene Cooper creeped up a spot to seventh and eighth, respectively, while Lancaster dropped two spots to No. 9 after a 42-35 overtime loss to No. 4 Highland Park.
Hutto kept its spot at No. 10.
The Panthers will close out the regular season when they host Waller on Friday night.
In the Class 3A DI rankings, Diboll’s Top 10 win wasn’t quite enough for the ’Jacks to move up even further in the rankings as they kept their spot at No. 5.
The rankings featured a new No. 1 with Wall moving up a spot with a 20-6 win over Breckenridge.
Previous No. 1 Grandview dropped a single spot after a 26-21 loss to unranked Whitney. Malakoff checked in at No. 3, followed by Bushland and Diboll.
The rankings were completed by Troy, Pottsboro, Cameron Yoe, Eastland and George West.
George West made its way into the rankings at No. 10, taking Franklin’s spot.
The Lumberjacks close out the regular season seeking their first perfect regular season in 19 years when they host Trinity on Friday night.
Alto kept its spot at No. 8 in the Class 2A DI rankings after wrapping up the district title with a 57-8 win over Hawkins.
Refugio led the rankings, followed by Shiner, San Saba, San Augustine, Hawley, Post, Holland, Alto, Mason and Stinnett.
Alto closes out the regular season by hosting Union Grove on Friday night.
Longview, which handed Lufkin its only loss of the season, maintained its spot at No. 4 in the Class 6A rankings following a 49-7 win over Tyler Lee.
Other No. 1 teams in this week’s poll were Duncanville (6A), Aledo (5A DII), Argyle (4A DI), Pleasant Grove (4A DII), Canadian (3A DII), Falls City (2A DII), Balmorhea (1A DI), Jayton (1A DII) and Cedar Hill Trinity Christian (Private).
Dave Campbell’s Texas Football provides the state’s official rankings this season.
The rankings are compiled by the Dave Campbell’s Texas Football staff. Weekly rankings are revealed live on “Texas Football Today” every Monday at 12:15 p.m. at TexasFootball.com/Live.
