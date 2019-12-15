DIBOLL — The boxing ring inside the Boys & Girls Club in Diboll is small. The room containing the room is hardly bigger, with the surrounding walls butting up nearly against the ropes. Youngsters performing their workouts frequently have to dodge one another while bobbing and weaving.
Maybe the confined area has something to do with the way Christian Terrazas fights. There’s no room to retreat. Where would he go? Against the wall?
Those factors could be a part of Terrazas’ fight makeup.
The driving factor, however, is his own determination to keep moving forward.
The Diboll High School sophomore has been winning belts for nearly 10 years, climbing to No. 1 in the state rankings at one point, so his most recent accomplishment hardly registers as a surprise to those who have followed his ascension in the state rankings. Recently, Terrazas claimed the state boxing championship in his class — 125-pound, 15-16 year old classification — in the first of three major tournaments on his busy calendar.
Being the best in Texas, now Terrazas will travel to Little Rock, Arkansas, for the regional tournament running Jan. 9-11. There he will face the best of six different states. A regional championship for Terrazas will lead to bouts at national tournament in Independence, Missouri, starting on Jan. 29.
In his state championship bout, Terrazas displayed his typical approach in the ring: steadily moving forward, looking for an opening and using his lightning-fast hands to exploit every opportunity.
There was very little back-pedaling. Terrazas doesn’t retreat. He reloads.
Of his opponent, Terrazas offered a “business-as-usual” approach.
“The tournament has some good competition, with fighters coming out of the whole state of Texas,” Terrazas said. “I got a bye, and I fought the winner of the first rounds. He was good, but I came out on top. I got several eight counts, and I bloodied him up some.”
Terrazas said he’s not relying on what’s happened in the past to keep him moving forward. Every level reached, to him, is another level of effort required.
“I’m working on correcting every mistake I’ve made. I’ve been working at least an hour more each day than I did before,” Terrazas said. “I’m running more, and I’m working on being more technical.”
Because he’s been involved in the sport for so long, Terrazas said he’s familiar with many of the boxers he’s seen or will see. By now, they’re certainly familiar with him.
“I’ve seen their names in pretty much every tournament I’ve fought, and I finally got to fight them,” Terrazas said.
And do those fighters recognize Terrazas?
“They know my name now,” he said with a smile.
