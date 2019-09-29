It’s MLB playoff time again, which means for the fourth time in the last five years, the Astros will be in the postseason party.
That still seems a little absurd to even think about after their abysmal stretch that included three years of at least 100 losses at the start of the decade. Just a few years later, the Astros are only the sixth team in MLB history to win 100 games in three straight seasons.
For Astros’ fans like myself, you can count on a few nailbiters, a few blowouts and plenty of ALDS afternoon games.
Yes. Afternoon games.
They’re on the way.
There were plenty of complaints about the same scenario last year, when the Astros swept through the Indians in the ALDS. Even MVP candidate Alex Bregman pointed out how the defending World Series champions were stuck in the afternoon time slot.
The simple reason behind the Astros playing afternoon games in the ALDS is simple. The New York Yankees are in the other time slot.
Like it or not, if the Yankees or Red Sox are playing, they’re going in the prime-time slot. Fortunately there aren’t any Red Sox to worry about this season.
Ratings will always tell the story regardless of whether the Astros have the best team in the world. And ratings always tend to go in the direction of the Yankees, Red Sox and Dodgers.
That means you can watch your Astros in the afternoon before watching the Yankees/Twins series at night. It shouldn’t be that hard to root for Marwin Gonzalez to take down the Evil Empire.
If that doesn’t happen, the good news for Astros’ fans is the Yankees will be waiting in a potential American League Championship Series.
I’ll go out on a limb and say in that scenario, Houston fans won’t have to call in sick to see their Astros go after another spot in the World Series.
The National League Wild Card Game will be televised Tuesday night on TBS. The American League Wild Card Game will be shown on Wednesday on ESPN.
The Astros will open the playoffs on Friday either on FS1 or the MLB Network.
Here is a look at what the rest of the sports world is offering this week.
Pro football: Carolina at Houston, noon today, FOX: Deshaun Watson does it all for the Texans’ offense. Of course, they haven’t left him with much of a choice with an offensive line that often leaves him running all over the field. Regardless, the Texans have a good chance at a 3-1 start against a Carolina team playing without Cam Newton.
Pro football: Dallas at New Orleans, 7:20 p.m. tonight, NBC: Even without Drew Brees, the Cowboys will have their hands full in a prime-time matchup in New Orleans. Dallas has gone 3-0 against some of the worst teams in the league. This will be the first real test to see if that record is legitimate or just a product of the schedule.
Auto racing: Bank of America ROVAL 400, 1:30 p.m. today, NBC: The playoffs are entering the third week with Martin Truex Jr. leading the way. Kevin Harvick and Kyle Busch aren’t far behind.
Pro football: Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 7:15 p.m. Monday, ESPN: Pittsburgh fans spent the offseason hoping the losses of Le’Veon Bell and Antonio Brown would be a matter of addition by subtraction. Meanwhile, the only win Pittsburgh has had this season is the luxury of not having to deal with the Brown soap opera.
Pro football: L.A. Rams at Seattle, 7:20 p.m. Thursday, FOX: Thursday Night Football has already offered a few forgettable matchups this season. This should be a good way to make up for that as the undefeated Rams travel to one of the most intimidating road venues in the NFL.
College football: Texas at West Virginia, 2:30 p.m. Saturday, ESPN/ABC: Texas had a week off to regroup after losing four defensive starters against Oklahoma State. A trip to West Virginia is never easy for the Longhorns, although the Mountaineers have looked less than imposing this year.
College football: Michigan State at Ohio State, 6:30 p.m. Saturday, ABC: For a team of Ohio State’s stature, the Buckeyes have somewhat flown under the radar this season. Headed into Saturday night’s matchup in Lincoln, Nebraska, the Buckeyes were 4-0 with none of those games being decided by fewer than 24 points.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.